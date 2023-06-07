Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Single Mothers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SINGLE Mothers for Economic Development (ED) launched their Bulawayo Chapter on Saturday with calls to involve single mothers in the mainstream economy through empowerment programmes that are responsive to their needs.

Speaking at the launch of the Bulawayo Chapter, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Jabulani Sibanda said single mothers should not look down upon themselves as they were equally important in the socio-economic development of the country.

"You are not single mothers, you are simply mothers. Why do you want to single yourselves when you are already single? Actually, you are the most blessed women because of the responsibility you have, you brought life to the world."

He said such initiatives as Single Mothers4ED had the responsibility of ensuring that the welfare of the women was catered for through empowerment programmes. Sibanda urged the women to come out in their numbers to vote for President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF whose administration was championing a number of developmental projects in the country that were in line with the vision to attain an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

He bemoaned some of the practices that were taking place in some Western countries  such as same sex marriages and commended Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni who defied international calls to rescind an anti-gay law.

Single Mothers4ED national chairlady, Martha Munondo-Tafirenyika said they were rolling out a number of projects for single mothers nationwide in various sectors such as agriculture, mining and SMEs.

"We registered this affiliate to empower these women so that they can also be respected in society. Some of these women are widows, some were left by their husbands while others were raped. We are empowering these women through various projects that include detergent making, uniform sewing and baking among others while most have also benefited from the First Lady Amai Mnangagwa's Agric4She," said Munondo-Tafirenyika.

She said most of the single mothers will be first-time voters and they will be rallying behind President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors. The national secretary for administration for the grouping Julia Siwetshe said single women have mostly been neglected yet they play a critical role in society.

"We are a group of single mothers and for a long time, we have been marginalised socially, religiously and economically. We have come up to say we have embraced President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 of achieving an upper middle-economy status and his mantra of leaving no one and no place behind, said Siwetshe.

She said the weekend meeting was for single mothers from Bulawayo but was attended by women from other provinces such as Matebeleland North, Matebeleland South, Harare, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland East to support the Bulawayo chapter.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Kasukuwere details how he survived 15 minutes of intense gunfire during Zimbabwe 2017 coup

4 mins ago | 13 Views

Kasukuwere threatens knockout punch, but doubts persist

1 hr ago | 590 Views

Faz election project fuels tension within security forces

1 hr ago | 359 Views

Zimdollar rescue mission too late

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Cowdray Park's scandalous boundaries favour Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants beg Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 243 Views

MPs summon Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 190 Views

US$400 000 windfall to judges is electoral gambit

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe's campaign methods exposed

1 hr ago | 133 Views

ZEC's hefty nomination fees unite political rivals

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe history needs truth, justice and reconciliation

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Heroism is earned, not conferred

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa hiding behind a finger

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe election date triggers hope, despair

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

No second chance for Zanu-PF 'party rebels'

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Telecel employees declare incapacitation

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

'State agents perpetrating political violence'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

7 perish in CAG bus crash

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Truck driver jailed 18 months for negligence

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Armed robber arrested over $1,8m heist

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man arrested for impersonation

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

BCC dangles discounts to compliant residents

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe man arrested in South Africa over Thabo Bester escape

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Matebeleland leaders urged to work together to develop region

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

New twist to stolen Toyota Fortuner saga

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Madinda sacking divides opinion

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Netherlands joins Ireland, Sri Lanka in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Men's Cave: Inkundla yamadoda meeting on the cards

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Bulawayo engineer develops app to make public transport safer and more efficient

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

WATCH: Ndebele cultural champion envisions inclusive development

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Council directors jailed 12 years

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Civil servants get nod to contest

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Posting nudes now attracts imprisonment

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe turns sanctions crisis into success story

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Great Dyke platinum project well on course

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi unpacks Bill on Zimbabwe patriotism

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa blames opposition for Zimdollar collapse

11 hrs ago | 958 Views

Johannesburg shaken by 5.0 earthquake

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help Zimbabwean UFC fighter Gorimbo

11 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa is a crude version of Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Bogus soldiers arrested for extortion, impersonation

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Dzvukamanja to remain at Orlando Pirates

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mutambara scoffs at Sithole hero gesture

11 hrs ago | 497 Views

'Zanu-PF won't force us to reveal candidates'

11 hrs ago | 205 Views

Uebert Angel not off the hook

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

Protests loom over Zimdollar implosion

11 hrs ago | 218 Views

'Patriotic Bill' has made free and fair elections impossible

11 hrs ago | 49 Views

Wife accuses hubby of trying to rape her

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

Cops in trouble for torturing woman

11 hrs ago | 145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days