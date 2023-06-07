Man arrested for impersonation

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 35-YEAR-OLD man was arrested last week in Bulawayo after swindling money from an alleged sex worker masquerading as a police officer.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest on Saturday and identified the suspect as William Robert Mpofu."The accused was arrested in Nketa 9 for impersonating a police officer and we understand he approached a sex worker with his accomplice, only identified as Madzibaba. They then told her that they are officers of the law," Ncube said.Ncube said the two demanded a bribe from the lady of the night."They took her to their car and drove to the N1 Hotel where they demanded a bribe of US$25. A report was later made to the police leading to Mpofu's arrest," he said.Ncube urged the public to report possible scammers.