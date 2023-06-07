Latest News Editor's Choice


7 perish in CAG bus crash

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SEVEN people died and 45 others were injured after a Harare-bound CAG bus veered off the road and overturned in Dotito, Mt Darwin, on Saturday morning.

Police confirmed the accident saying it was a result of a front tyre burst.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 10 June 2023 at around 1240hrs at the 181-kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road where seven people were killed while 45 others were injured," police said in a statement.

"A CAG bus travelling towards Harare burst a front tyre resulting in the bus veering off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its right side.

"As a result of the accident, five people died on the spot while two others died on admission at Mt Darwin District Hospital," police said.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Mt Darwin District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

Source - newsday
