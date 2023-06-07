Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Harare town clerk acquitted of criminal abuse of office charge

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
HARARE town clerk Hosiah Abraham Chisango, who was facing charges of perjury and criminal abuse of office on allegations that he favoured Pokugara Properties by writing a letter authorizing the demolition of a house built without an approval plan, has been acquitted.

Chisango who was being represented by Alec Muchadehama was found not guilty of any wrongdoing at the close of the State case by regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges saying the court should found him not guilty as he exercised his authority as the council's chief accounting officer.

He was facing perjury or alternatively criminal abuse of office charges.

The State had alleged that October 3, 2018 at the High Court, Chisango tendered an affidavit in a case HC8943/18 in which he alleged that a house subject of proceedings in case No. HC 8943/18 had been built without an approved plan when in fact the plan had been approved as per City of Harare's records.

The State had further alleged that when Chisango deposed to the affidavit he was showing favour to Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Ltd which intended to demolish a house built by George Katsimberis and Coolfitch Investments (Pvt) Ltd.

Chisango was jointly charged with the City of Harare but charges against the latter were dropped before plea.

In an attempt to prove its case, the State called four witnesses including former building inspector Roy Nyabvure after which it closed its case.

However, in acquitting Chisango, magistrate Mupeiwa ruled that the State failed to prove a case against him warranting to be put to his defence.

Magistrate Mupeiwa said the requirements for Chisango to be discharged were satisfied in the trial.

The magistrate further said nothing was placed before the court warranting it to convict the accused person.

Mupeiwa said no evidence from the register books was brought to court to show that the building plan was approved.

He further ruled that in this case no State case has been established and no meaningful or relevant evidence came from the witnesses to support the charge.

The acquittal is Chisango's second in three weeks time after the High Court had acquitted him on another criminal abuse of office charge where he was accused of participating in the sale of a Mt Pleasant land.

However, two council officials Stanley Ndemera and Charles Kandemiri were convicted and were given six years each for criminal abuse of office.

Source - newsday
More on: #Harare, #Clerk, #Court

Comments


Must Read

3 dead, 15 injured in crash while returning from funeral

27 mins ago | 56 Views

Big Chamisa changes from Chamisa 2018

39 mins ago | 111 Views

WATCH: Tendai Biti calls Markham a snake?

56 mins ago | 170 Views

Mpilo cancer machines have not functioned for 4 years because of spares

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Mthuli Ncube going for broke to win Cowdray Park

1 hr ago | 143 Views

39 CCC members in court for violence

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Man bashes best friend to death for joking about bedding his wife

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Zesa quietly feeds power from Hwange Unit 8 into national grid

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Ramaphosa expels Ace Magashule from ANC

1 hr ago | 111 Views

CCC resorts to fake news

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains his desicion to dump Nelson Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

If only Mnangagwa was white

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

So Mnangagwa not the one ruling Zimbabwe!

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

'CCC is causing havoc and inflation' said Big Spender. Stop him rigging and he'll stop lying!

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

ANC expels Ace Magashule..cementing his political downfall

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

If you are Zanu PF, CCC or MDC jail time awaits you

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

The Sad State of Zimbabwe: A Nation in Crisis

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

CCC candidate escapes from Police custody

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Armed robbers kill shop owner

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Will the FAZ deliver or backfire for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Zimbabwe media capture?

11 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Mnangagwa not qualified to judge liberation struggle credentials of comrades

11 hrs ago | 921 Views

Kasukuwere details how he survived 15 minutes of intense gunfire during Zimbabwe 2017 coup

11 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Kasukuwere threatens knockout punch, but doubts persist

13 hrs ago | 3202 Views

Faz election project fuels tension within security forces

13 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Zimdollar rescue mission too late

13 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Cowdray Park's scandalous boundaries favour Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants beg Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1409 Views

MPs summon Mthuli Ncube

13 hrs ago | 1109 Views

US$400 000 windfall to judges is electoral gambit

13 hrs ago | 422 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe's campaign methods exposed

13 hrs ago | 657 Views

ZEC's hefty nomination fees unite political rivals

13 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwe history needs truth, justice and reconciliation

13 hrs ago | 131 Views

Heroism is earned, not conferred

13 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa hiding behind a finger

13 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe election date triggers hope, despair

13 hrs ago | 213 Views

No second chance for Zanu-PF 'party rebels'

13 hrs ago | 509 Views

Telecel employees declare incapacitation

13 hrs ago | 306 Views

'State agents perpetrating political violence'

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

7 perish in CAG bus crash

13 hrs ago | 362 Views

Truck driver jailed 18 months for negligence

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

Armed robber arrested over $1,8m heist

13 hrs ago | 523 Views

Man arrested for impersonation

13 hrs ago | 173 Views

BCC dangles discounts to compliant residents

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Single Mothers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe man arrested in South Africa over Thabo Bester escape

13 hrs ago | 367 Views

Matebeleland leaders urged to work together to develop region

13 hrs ago | 103 Views

New twist to stolen Toyota Fortuner saga

13 hrs ago | 831 Views

Madinda sacking divides opinion

13 hrs ago | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days