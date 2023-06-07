Latest News Editor's Choice


3 dead, 15 injured in crash while returning from funeral

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
AN overloaded Toyota Hilux D4D carrying mourners from a funeral in Kadoma was involved in a fatal road accident Saturday that claimed three lives while 15 people were left injured.

The accident victims were travelling back home from Kadoma, where they had gone to bury a relative who committed suicide last Wednesday following a dispute with his live-in girlfriend.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the road traffic accident.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on June 10, 2023 at around 1430 hours at the 137 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo road where three people were killed whilst fifteen others were injured," said Nyathi.

"A Toyota Hilux vehicle with 18 passengers on board veered off the road to the left side before overturning and landing on its left side.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Kadoma General Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital."





