Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zesa ramps up power supply

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans have welcomed improved electricity supply across the country after Hwange Thermal Power Station started performing at its best in the last week, generating 740 megawatts as of yesterday, a 10-fold increase on the mere 74MW that was being generated late February.

The increased power generation has brought joy to both domestic and industrial consumers who had been enduring long hours of loadshedding since the last quarter of 2022

The continued improvement in power generation helps Zimbabwe reduce electricity imports and ease power cuts, which drive increased industrial production as there is guaranteed electricity supply, a key economic enabler and driver towards realisation of Vision 2030.

As the country pushes to replicate the 2022 wheat season of achieving flour self-sufficiency, the Government has already assured farmers of uninterrupted power supplies during the winter wheat season as Zimbabwe aims at maintaining self-sufficiency.

Power cuts have been common in the Sadc region because of a generation gap brought about by increased demand as more homes and industries are being connected to regional grids.

New connections have not been met by corresponding development of new power stations or expansion of existing ones, leading to supply deficits.

However, power cuts in Zimbabwe are set to significantly decrease as one of the Second Republic's signature projects, the Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7, which was undergoing synchronisation process is now feeding in the national grid.

The situation is set to further improve with the coming on stream of Unit 8 this year, which will add 300MW to the national grid.

Depressed output at Kariba South due to low water levels had also worsened the situation, but all is now a thing of the past as both domestic and industrial users are experiencing steady supply of the electricity.

Asked over the improved electricity supply, Zesa's general manager stakeholder relations communications and welfare Dr George Manyaya said: "A statement will be released tomorrow after Cabinet."

According to daily production figures, Kariba generated 761 MW and Hwange 740MW.

Power China which synchronised the Hwange Thermal Power Station however said: "Unit 7 of Hwange Power Plant was officially integrated into the national grid, adding 300MW of electricity to the national grid."

A Dzivaresekwa 3 resident, Mr Simon Masangudza said of late there has been an improvement of electricity supply.

"At least we are getting electricity for the better part of the day unlike the past months where we would spend the whole day or sometimes even the night with blackouts," he said.

Gogo Sarah Chitengwa from St Mary's in Chitungwiza said there has been a clear improvement in supplies.

"The costs of losing electricity were just too much for me. Imagine buying gas and candles almost on a weekly basis yet I would have also bought electricity in advance," she said.

Mr Tafadzwa Ndoro of Westlea suburb said he hoped the situation would continue to improve.

"The availability of electricity is a welcome gesture. My wish is to see the situation improving," he said.

Mrs Rutendo Dengu also applauded Zesa for the improved power supplies.

"It is all joy having electricity for the whole day. At least my kids are now spending time watching television," she said.

The imminent completion of works at the Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 8 will also further reduce issues of power challenges that has been bedevilling the country.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zesa, #Power, #Supply

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's strongest man eats 60kgs of isitshwala, 60kgs of rice every month

1 min ago | 0 Views

WATCH: Gogo MaTshabalala accuses CCC of mimicking Zanu PF's identity and tribal politics

10 mins ago | 27 Views

Cholera worsens in Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 20 Views

Trevor Ncube finally admits that Mnangagwa's son-in-law owns shares in AMH

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Bigwig accused of unleashing terror on his mistress, child

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Electoral safety - MPs pile pressure on minister

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Foreign organisations petition Mnangagwa over Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Precious minerals smuggled through Zimbabwe porous borders

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Lobengula's image in Masvikiro4ED banner angers Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

'Chamisa has nothing to offer'

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Tendai Biti goes after white competitor Rusty Markham

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps mandatory wearing of masks, Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

'Mnangagwa let us down'

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

'Zimbabwe election US$20,000 nomination fee too low'

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Charumbira 'sex attack' victim claims victimisation

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chevrons primed for qualifier

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man turns family house into lodge

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Absence of property rights eroding investor confidence'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Lobengula's descendant demands respect from Zimbabwe political parties

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

BCC migrating to international accounting standards

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Members contesting as independents are sellouts'

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Families to be displaced by the Bulawayo-Old Gwanda road project

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mahachi Bosso reunion a fallacy

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's open invitation for international election observers: An opportunity for transparency

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Busi Ncube brings back Ilanga

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament decides on election nomination fees

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF gets elections head start

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Sithole's family surprised by Mnangagwa's decision

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars Chinhoyi Mayor, two councillors from contesting 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

3 dead, 15 injured in crash while returning from funeral

14 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Harare town clerk acquitted of criminal abuse of office charge

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Big Chamisa changes from Chamisa 2018

14 hrs ago | 1220 Views

WATCH: Tendai Biti calls Markham a snake?

14 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Mpilo cancer machines have not functioned for 4 years because of spares

14 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mthuli Ncube going for broke to win Cowdray Park

14 hrs ago | 968 Views

39 CCC members in court for violence

14 hrs ago | 385 Views

Man bashes best friend to death for joking about bedding his wife

14 hrs ago | 711 Views

Zesa quietly feeds power from Hwange Unit 8 into national grid

14 hrs ago | 502 Views

Ramaphosa expels Ace Magashule from ANC

14 hrs ago | 537 Views

CCC resorts to fake news

15 hrs ago | 421 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains his desicion to dump Nelson Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1385 Views

If only Mnangagwa was white

16 hrs ago | 580 Views

So Mnangagwa not the one ruling Zimbabwe!

16 hrs ago | 799 Views

'CCC is causing havoc and inflation' said Big Spender. Stop him rigging and he'll stop lying!

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

ANC expels Ace Magashule..cementing his political downfall

16 hrs ago | 437 Views

If you are Zanu PF, CCC or MDC jail time awaits you

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

The Sad State of Zimbabwe: A Nation in Crisis

16 hrs ago | 211 Views

CCC candidate escapes from Police custody

16 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days