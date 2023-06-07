Zesa ramps up power supply

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans have welcomed improved electricity supply across the country after Hwange Thermal Power Station started performing at its best in the last week, generating 740 megawatts as of yesterday, a 10-fold increase on the mere 74MW that was being generated late February.The increased power generation has brought joy to both domestic and industrial consumers who had been enduring long hours of loadshedding since the last quarter of 2022The continued improvement in power generation helps Zimbabwe reduce electricity imports and ease power cuts, which drive increased industrial production as there is guaranteed electricity supply, a key economic enabler and driver towards realisation of Vision 2030.As the country pushes to replicate the 2022 wheat season of achieving flour self-sufficiency, the Government has already assured farmers of uninterrupted power supplies during the winter wheat season as Zimbabwe aims at maintaining self-sufficiency.Power cuts have been common in the Sadc region because of a generation gap brought about by increased demand as more homes and industries are being connected to regional grids.New connections have not been met by corresponding development of new power stations or expansion of existing ones, leading to supply deficits.However, power cuts in Zimbabwe are set to significantly decrease as one of the Second Republic's signature projects, the Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7, which was undergoing synchronisation process is now feeding in the national grid.The situation is set to further improve with the coming on stream of Unit 8 this year, which will add 300MW to the national grid.Depressed output at Kariba South due to low water levels had also worsened the situation, but all is now a thing of the past as both domestic and industrial users are experiencing steady supply of the electricity.Asked over the improved electricity supply, Zesa's general manager stakeholder relations communications and welfare Dr George Manyaya said: "A statement will be released tomorrow after Cabinet."According to daily production figures, Kariba generated 761 MW and Hwange 740MW.Power China which synchronised the Hwange Thermal Power Station however said: "Unit 7 of Hwange Power Plant was officially integrated into the national grid, adding 300MW of electricity to the national grid."A Dzivaresekwa 3 resident, Mr Simon Masangudza said of late there has been an improvement of electricity supply."At least we are getting electricity for the better part of the day unlike the past months where we would spend the whole day or sometimes even the night with blackouts," he said.Gogo Sarah Chitengwa from St Mary's in Chitungwiza said there has been a clear improvement in supplies."The costs of losing electricity were just too much for me. Imagine buying gas and candles almost on a weekly basis yet I would have also bought electricity in advance," she said.Mr Tafadzwa Ndoro of Westlea suburb said he hoped the situation would continue to improve."The availability of electricity is a welcome gesture. My wish is to see the situation improving," he said.Mrs Rutendo Dengu also applauded Zesa for the improved power supplies."It is all joy having electricity for the whole day. At least my kids are now spending time watching television," she said.The imminent completion of works at the Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 8 will also further reduce issues of power challenges that has been bedevilling the country.