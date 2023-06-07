Latest News Editor's Choice


Mahachi Bosso reunion a fallacy

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS Football Club have dismissed reports linking former Zimbabwe international Kuda Mahachi to the Bulawayo soccer giants.

The 29-year-old left footed attacking midfielder has been inactive for almost 14 months following allegations of child abuse and attempted murder, which led to South African Premier League club SuperSport United suspending him before they decided not to renew his contract when it expired in June 2022.

Mahachi, who was acquitted of the two charges, has been club hunting, trying to relaunch his career.

The links to Highlanders come after the former Warriors star failed to get a deal at South Africa's top flight side Mariztburg United.

In March, the Mzilikazi bred ex-Bantu Rovers, Chicken Inn, Highlanders, Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United player was reportedly invited for trials at FCB Magpies of Gibraltar.

Responding to an inquiry by Chronicle Sport yesterday, Highlanders spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa said Bosso is not interested in Mahachi.

"We are not aware of the said interest. Should there be any changes to our squad the club will communicate with stakeholders," said Maphosa.

Repeated efforts to get comment from Mahachi's agent Gibson Mahachi were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered.

This publication has it on good authority that Bulawayo Chiefs' forward Obriel Chirinda is the only player that Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito marvels.

Brito has reportedly told his paymasters to go for Chirinda and should they fail to lure him to Bosso, he is content with the present squad.

Club sources added that the Bosso gaffer is confident that his goal-shy strikers will "soon" get it right and compete for the championship.

Bosso, the only unbeaten team in the Premiership after 12 rounds of matches are second on the table with 22 points, just a point behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Highlanders have scored nine goals and conceded three from five wins and seven draws.

"Coach Brito has been open and honest to the club, indicating that he is happy with the squad he has.

He says the only player, if available, that Highlanders can go for is Obriel Chirinda. Brito even quoted Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson who said defences win the championship while strikers score goals," said the source.

Chirinda is contracted to Bulawayo Chiefs and Highlanders' renewed interests for the player will have to go through his club.

Source - The Chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days