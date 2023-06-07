Latest News Editor's Choice


Families to be displaced by the Bulawayo-Old Gwanda road project

THE construction of the 120km Bulawayo-Old Gwanda Road will result in the relocation of people living within a 70-metre radius of the road and new homes will be built for the affected families.

Cabinet recently approved the redevelopment of the road following an unsolicited bid by Zwane Investments.

The company has budgeted US$150 million for the construction project under a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement.

The company has said its target is to complete the construction of the road before the end of the year.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting over the weekend, Zwane Investments chief executive officer Engineer Bekithemba Mbambo said new homes will be constructed for the families that will be displaced by the project.

"We have said we are not going to compensate people financially because if we do so in some cases, the children will end up without a roof. We are therefore going to build homes for affected families and will strive to build better homes because we do not want a situation whereby the new home is not as good as the old one," said Eng Mbambo.

He said it was only after the feasibility study expected to start this week that the number of homesteads to be affected will be established.

Speaking at the same meeting, Chief Mathema whose subjects will directly benefit from the road project, said the communities and traditional leaders from Gwanda and surrounding areas were fully behind the project which is set to transform their livelihoods.

Chief Mathema said the road project will create employment for locals during its implementation and on completion, it will open up the area for business.

He said there might be a need for reburials in places where graves are affected by the road construction.

"Some homesteads will be displaced by this project including some graves. I have spoken to some people likely to be affected and we appreciate the inconvenience likely to be caused but at the end of the day we have to accept that this road has to be attended to for our benefit," he said.

Chief Mathema said he had already engaged Gwanda Rural District Council so that affected families can have options.

"I have spoken to the Gwanda Rural District Council where I have secured 50 stands and those who wish to move to a town like environment, we will move them there. We have many homes that are close to the road and these will be moved," he said.

Meanwhile, Eng Mbambo said US$30 million of the project budget has been reserved for local companies.

He said his company is committed to engaging local companies to undertake some of the work so that locals benefit.

"Right from the beginning we have said 20 percent of the contracts will be reserved for local companies," said Eng Mbambo.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube urged local companies to position themselves for the big project.

"Due to the magnitude of the project, those who are going to be engaged have to go through a tendering system. My advice will be that those who are in the construction industry, should register their companies with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe," said Minister Ncube.

Bulawayo Mayor councillor Solomon Mguni said Bulawayo companies are set to benefit from the project. He said some of the companies might not be directly involved in the construction of the road but could supply the required materials.

