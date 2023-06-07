Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC migrating to international accounting standards

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) is adopting the Zimbabwe Financial Reporting Manual (ZFRM) for the public sector that will see it migrate to the accrual based International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) framework by December 2025.

This was revealed in the latest council minutes in which the council's department of finance reported last month that the ongoing project for the migration to the accrual-based IPSAS framework by December 2025, formed part of wider government Public Finance Management reforms and was aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability.

"This was consistent with the principles of public financial management in section 298 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which required transparency and accountability in financial matters as well as responsible and clear financial management and fiscal reporting.

"The manual was expected to guide the implementation of IPSAS by providing local interpretations and clarifying options thereby ensuring consistency of application of the various standards by reporting entities," the council minutes read.

Zimbabwe adopted IPSAS as a reporting framework after the gazzeting of Statutory Instrument 41 of 2019 on Public Accountants and Auditors (Prescription of International Standards) Regulations.

"The key objective of the ZFRM is to provide local interpretation and guidance in the implementation of the IPSAS framework by reporting entities in Zimbabwe," the minutes say.

All reporting entities are required to migrate to the IPSAS framework by 2025 and produce IPSAS compliant financial statements.

"It was resolved to recommend that council adopts the Zimbabwe Financial Reporting Manual for Public Sector as a policy document guiding it in reporting financial information," the minutes added.

Source - Southern Eye

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's strongest man eats 60kgs of isitshwala, 60kgs of rice every month

2 mins ago | 1 Views

WATCH: Gogo MaTshabalala accuses CCC of mimicking Zanu PF's identity and tribal politics

10 mins ago | 29 Views

Cholera worsens in Zimbabwe

13 mins ago | 20 Views

Trevor Ncube finally admits that Mnangagwa's son-in-law owns shares in AMH

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Bigwig accused of unleashing terror on his mistress, child

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Electoral safety - MPs pile pressure on minister

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Foreign organisations petition Mnangagwa over Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Precious minerals smuggled through Zimbabwe porous borders

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Lobengula's image in Masvikiro4ED banner angers Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

'Chamisa has nothing to offer'

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Tendai Biti goes after white competitor Rusty Markham

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps mandatory wearing of masks, Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Mnangagwa let us down'

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

'Zimbabwe election US$20,000 nomination fee too low'

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Charumbira 'sex attack' victim claims victimisation

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chevrons primed for qualifier

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man turns family house into lodge

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Absence of property rights eroding investor confidence'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Lobengula's descendant demands respect from Zimbabwe political parties

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Members contesting as independents are sellouts'

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Families to be displaced by the Bulawayo-Old Gwanda road project

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mahachi Bosso reunion a fallacy

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's open invitation for international election observers: An opportunity for transparency

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Busi Ncube brings back Ilanga

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament decides on election nomination fees

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zesa ramps up power supply

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zanu-PF gets elections head start

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Sithole's family surprised by Mnangagwa's decision

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars Chinhoyi Mayor, two councillors from contesting 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

3 dead, 15 injured in crash while returning from funeral

14 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Harare town clerk acquitted of criminal abuse of office charge

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Big Chamisa changes from Chamisa 2018

14 hrs ago | 1220 Views

WATCH: Tendai Biti calls Markham a snake?

14 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Mpilo cancer machines have not functioned for 4 years because of spares

14 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mthuli Ncube going for broke to win Cowdray Park

14 hrs ago | 969 Views

39 CCC members in court for violence

14 hrs ago | 385 Views

Man bashes best friend to death for joking about bedding his wife

14 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zesa quietly feeds power from Hwange Unit 8 into national grid

14 hrs ago | 502 Views

Ramaphosa expels Ace Magashule from ANC

14 hrs ago | 537 Views

CCC resorts to fake news

15 hrs ago | 421 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains his desicion to dump Nelson Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1385 Views

If only Mnangagwa was white

16 hrs ago | 582 Views

So Mnangagwa not the one ruling Zimbabwe!

16 hrs ago | 799 Views

'CCC is causing havoc and inflation' said Big Spender. Stop him rigging and he'll stop lying!

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

ANC expels Ace Magashule..cementing his political downfall

16 hrs ago | 437 Views

If you are Zanu PF, CCC or MDC jail time awaits you

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

The Sad State of Zimbabwe: A Nation in Crisis

16 hrs ago | 212 Views

CCC candidate escapes from Police custody

16 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days