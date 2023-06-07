Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Lobengula's descendant demands respect from Zimbabwe political parties

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A DESCENDANT of King Lobengula, Peter Zwide KaLanga Khumalo, has demanded that political parties should respect them by not fielding candidates from outside Matebeleland region in this year's polls.

Describing the practice as disrespectful to the Ndebele communities, Prince Khumalo said it deprived locals the chance to lead their people in development and politics.

Addressing a Press conference in Bulawayo on Saturday, he said: "I represent no political party. I present the statement as a cultural and traditional leader within Bulawayo community stakeholders.

"I do so with the understanding and recognition that this region is multi-ethnic and that I and Prince Tshawe have decided that we take the lead in raising issues that negatively affect this region which are caused by political parties.

"It is our hope that political parties will take heed and consider their positions seriously and make amends for the betterment of the people of this region, in particular Bulawayo."

He said just as much as Ndebele people respected the culture and rights of the Shona people in Harare, local stakeholders demanded respect for the Ndebele residents of Bulawayo.

"Today we have had people imported from other regions in Mashonaland to be councillors and MPs for this region.

"We have experienced councillors commuting to council meetings in Bulawayo in Honda Fit vehicles from Masvingo.

"Some of them cannot even read or write. Stakeholders are saying ‘no' to Bulawayo being used as a dumping ground for people who fail to make it in their constituencies," Khumalo said, pointing out that the region only had 37 constituencies out of 210, meaning that any loss would be huge.

"The issue is what does immigrant MP represents; is it the constituency and its people or he or she is just occupying another constituency in Matebeleland to increase the number of constituencies occupied by those in Mashonaland provinces?" he asked, rhetorically.

Khumalo added that it was unacceptable for someone to claim to represent the Ndebele people when they cannot speak the local language.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Zwide, #Peter, #Lobengula

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's strongest man eats 60kgs of isitshwala, 60kgs of rice every month

2 mins ago | 1 Views

WATCH: Gogo MaTshabalala accuses CCC of mimicking Zanu PF's identity and tribal politics

11 mins ago | 30 Views

Cholera worsens in Zimbabwe

13 mins ago | 20 Views

Trevor Ncube finally admits that Mnangagwa's son-in-law owns shares in AMH

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Bigwig accused of unleashing terror on his mistress, child

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Electoral safety - MPs pile pressure on minister

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Foreign organisations petition Mnangagwa over Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Precious minerals smuggled through Zimbabwe porous borders

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Lobengula's image in Masvikiro4ED banner angers Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

'Chamisa has nothing to offer'

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Tendai Biti goes after white competitor Rusty Markham

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps mandatory wearing of masks, Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Mnangagwa let us down'

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

'Zimbabwe election US$20,000 nomination fee too low'

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Charumbira 'sex attack' victim claims victimisation

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chevrons primed for qualifier

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man turns family house into lodge

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Absence of property rights eroding investor confidence'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

BCC migrating to international accounting standards

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Members contesting as independents are sellouts'

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Families to be displaced by the Bulawayo-Old Gwanda road project

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mahachi Bosso reunion a fallacy

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's open invitation for international election observers: An opportunity for transparency

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Busi Ncube brings back Ilanga

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament decides on election nomination fees

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zesa ramps up power supply

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zanu-PF gets elections head start

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Sithole's family surprised by Mnangagwa's decision

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars Chinhoyi Mayor, two councillors from contesting 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

3 dead, 15 injured in crash while returning from funeral

14 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Harare town clerk acquitted of criminal abuse of office charge

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Big Chamisa changes from Chamisa 2018

14 hrs ago | 1220 Views

WATCH: Tendai Biti calls Markham a snake?

14 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Mpilo cancer machines have not functioned for 4 years because of spares

14 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mthuli Ncube going for broke to win Cowdray Park

14 hrs ago | 969 Views

39 CCC members in court for violence

14 hrs ago | 385 Views

Man bashes best friend to death for joking about bedding his wife

14 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zesa quietly feeds power from Hwange Unit 8 into national grid

14 hrs ago | 502 Views

Ramaphosa expels Ace Magashule from ANC

14 hrs ago | 537 Views

CCC resorts to fake news

15 hrs ago | 421 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains his desicion to dump Nelson Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1385 Views

If only Mnangagwa was white

16 hrs ago | 582 Views

So Mnangagwa not the one ruling Zimbabwe!

16 hrs ago | 799 Views

'CCC is causing havoc and inflation' said Big Spender. Stop him rigging and he'll stop lying!

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

ANC expels Ace Magashule..cementing his political downfall

16 hrs ago | 437 Views

If you are Zanu PF, CCC or MDC jail time awaits you

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

The Sad State of Zimbabwe: A Nation in Crisis

16 hrs ago | 212 Views

CCC candidate escapes from Police custody

16 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days