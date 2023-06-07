Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chevrons primed for qualifier

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE national cricket team coach Dave Houghton is pleased with the preparations the team has had as well as the condition of players ahead of the International Cricket Council World Cup qualifier starting this weekend.

The hosts will start off the 10-nation tournament with a match against Nepal at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Today, they play a warm-up match against Oman at Takashinga Cricket Ground.

They recently travelled to Gweru and Kwekwe for a training camp and bonding session.

Houghton, who has been in charge for a year, is thrilled that for the first time in his tenure, he will have a full strength squad at his disposal.

He is also pleased with the fitness levels of the players.

Yesterday, he told the media that his players are in the best condition.

"In April, we undertook a six-week fitness camp, so I am pleased to say going into this tournament, not only have I got a full strength squad for the first time in my year's tenure but everybody is looking fit, lean and really looking forward to go," he said.

He said playing in front of home crowds will spur his players.

"The advantage is not so much the facilities, because it's a really good wicket and a quick outfield, the advantage of playing at home is the crowds. We will have a lot of people cheering us on which adds a little bit in terms of the ability on the field. You get that extra push from the crowds."

Ahead of the warm-up today, he said he will have to manage the load on players well in this tournament.

"I just want us to start well with our batsmen getting some runs and the bowlers getting wickets. I have got to be careful because we want to go all the way in this tournament, so I will not be able to put the same 11 for all the matches in a row because if you do that you gonna have players playing ten matches in 22 days and that's too much."

Under his watch, Zimbabwe have been playing positive cricket, trying to win every match as opposed to trying to see out overs as they did in the past.

"We are not gonna change the way we play cricket, the positive cricket was not for one tournament. We are gonna give ourselves a chance of winning by playing positive cricket. We would rather lose trying to win, of course there is a danger of getting bowled out cheaply, but that's gonna be our approach."

He praised their trip to the Midlands in the final leg of their preparations.

"The facilities in Kwekwe were amazing. We also stayed a night at Antelope Park which gave us a nice time for bonding, not that we needed bonding, we are already bonded. But to have that time away uninterrupted in Kwekwe was good. They gave us centre wickets and five net bowlers, it was a good week's camp."

The ten teams are divided into two groups of five where the top three in each will advance to the Super Six stage.

The top two from the Super Six stage will advance to the final, but more importantly, to the World Cup, which will be hosted by India.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's strongest man eats 60kgs of isitshwala, 60kgs of rice every month

39 secs ago | 0 Views

WATCH: Gogo MaTshabalala accuses CCC of mimicking Zanu PF's identity and tribal politics

9 mins ago | 26 Views

Cholera worsens in Zimbabwe

11 mins ago | 19 Views

Trevor Ncube finally admits that Mnangagwa's son-in-law owns shares in AMH

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Bigwig accused of unleashing terror on his mistress, child

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Electoral safety - MPs pile pressure on minister

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Foreign organisations petition Mnangagwa over Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Precious minerals smuggled through Zimbabwe porous borders

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Lobengula's image in Masvikiro4ED banner angers Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Chamisa has nothing to offer'

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

Tendai Biti goes after white competitor Rusty Markham

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps mandatory wearing of masks, Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

'Mnangagwa let us down'

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Zimbabwe election US$20,000 nomination fee too low'

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Charumbira 'sex attack' victim claims victimisation

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Man turns family house into lodge

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Absence of property rights eroding investor confidence'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Lobengula's descendant demands respect from Zimbabwe political parties

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

BCC migrating to international accounting standards

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Members contesting as independents are sellouts'

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Families to be displaced by the Bulawayo-Old Gwanda road project

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mahachi Bosso reunion a fallacy

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's open invitation for international election observers: An opportunity for transparency

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Busi Ncube brings back Ilanga

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament decides on election nomination fees

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zesa ramps up power supply

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zanu-PF gets elections head start

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Sithole's family surprised by Mnangagwa's decision

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars Chinhoyi Mayor, two councillors from contesting 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

3 dead, 15 injured in crash while returning from funeral

14 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Harare town clerk acquitted of criminal abuse of office charge

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Big Chamisa changes from Chamisa 2018

14 hrs ago | 1220 Views

WATCH: Tendai Biti calls Markham a snake?

14 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Mpilo cancer machines have not functioned for 4 years because of spares

14 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mthuli Ncube going for broke to win Cowdray Park

14 hrs ago | 968 Views

39 CCC members in court for violence

14 hrs ago | 385 Views

Man bashes best friend to death for joking about bedding his wife

14 hrs ago | 711 Views

Zesa quietly feeds power from Hwange Unit 8 into national grid

14 hrs ago | 502 Views

Ramaphosa expels Ace Magashule from ANC

14 hrs ago | 537 Views

CCC resorts to fake news

15 hrs ago | 421 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains his desicion to dump Nelson Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1385 Views

If only Mnangagwa was white

16 hrs ago | 580 Views

So Mnangagwa not the one ruling Zimbabwe!

16 hrs ago | 798 Views

'CCC is causing havoc and inflation' said Big Spender. Stop him rigging and he'll stop lying!

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

ANC expels Ace Magashule..cementing his political downfall

16 hrs ago | 437 Views

If you are Zanu PF, CCC or MDC jail time awaits you

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

The Sad State of Zimbabwe: A Nation in Crisis

16 hrs ago | 211 Views

CCC candidate escapes from Police custody

16 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days