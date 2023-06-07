Latest News Editor's Choice


Charumbira 'sex attack' victim claims victimisation

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CHIEFS' Council president Fortune Charumbira's alleged sexual assault victim has written a letter of complaint against the police for failing to act on her earlier report, and filed another charge of victimisation.

Charumbira, who is also president of the Pan-African Parliament (Pap), reportedly solicited a kiss from the victim, who spurned his advances after he had invited her for lunch at a top hotel in Harare.

The married teacher based in Masvingo, claims she was reportedly sexually abused in Harare while on her way to Mazowe on school business on March 31 this year.

Charumbira has, however, dismissed the sexual assault allegations as a smear campaign, and instead threatened to sue the complainant for defamation.

The victim, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, reported the matter at Masvingo Central Police Station under RRB 5457646 in April this year, but Charumbira has reportedly not yet been arrested or questioned by the police over the matter.

In a letter dated June 5, 2023, addressed to officer commanding Masvingo province, David Mahoya, the victim said she had also reported Charumbira for threatening violence against her.

"On April 18, 2023, I made a police report of threats of violence as defined in Section 186(1)(b) of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act [Chapter 09:23] alternatively contravening section 184(1)(e) of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act [Chapter 09:23]," the woman wrote.

"The accused person is (Chief) Fortune Charumbira currently the Zimbabwean pesident of the Chiefs Council, the Pan Africanist Parliament (PAP) pesident. Initially, I had filed a report against the accused person for contravening section 67(1)(a)(1) refers ZRP Masvingo Central CR56-58/04/23."

She added: "Since I made the report, the accused person has never been arrested and I am not informed on any judicial proceedings in respect of my case. It seems as If the law is being selective on certain individuals towards discriminating against its citizens. Women and girls shall continue to suffer at the hands of such callous bulldogs who are immune to arrest."

The Masvingo police boss said he had not seen the letter and referred questions to provincial spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dewa, who said he was not on duty and further referred NewsDay to provincial police deputy spokesperson Lorraine Ndlovu.

In response, Ndlovu said: "We have not yet received the letter. However the victim filed the case here in Masvingo but the matter was transferred to Harare province where the incident is reported to have happened. So Harare police are dealing with the case."

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not picking calls.

In the letter to the police, the woman accused Charumbira of threatening her with violence.

"The accused person sent a series of WhatsApp messages using his mobile number (supplied) to my mobile number (supplied) threatening to deal with me wherever I go claiming that he knew everything about my personal life plans.

"The accused person further alleged that I am affiliated to CCC [Citizens Coaltion for Change] political party which I have no material knowledge or interest and this was meant to intimidate and threaten me. Since that day I am living in desperation and fear of being victimised together with my family.

"I am not certain of my future social life and work environment as the accused severally indicated to me that he is a connected someone person of his calibre do not approach people the ordinary way (sic)."

Source - newsday
