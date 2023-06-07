Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Mnangagwa let us down'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zanu-PF youth leader and founder of the Front for Economic Emancipation of Zimbabwe (FEEZ), Godfrey Tsenengamu has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of letting down Zimbabweans and other individuals who put their heads on the block for him to succeed the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa ascended to power through a November 17, 2017 military coup which toppled Mugabe.

Speaking during an interview with Alpha Media Holdings chairman Trevor Ncube on the platform In Conversation with Trevor, Tsenengamu said at the time he believed Mnangagwa was the only top party leader with capacity to end high-profile corruption in the country.

"I was clear from the time Mai (Joice) Mujuru went down saying I think the one who is going to be the next president was Emmerson Mnangagwa and it was a taboo to say that," he said.

"Where I was coming from in Mashonaland Central there were a lot of fights that were going on within Zanu-PF, the maZezurus versus the Karangas, so naturally I was not expected to be siding with the Zezurus.

"When I was looking at Mnangagwa, I was not seeing a Karanga. I was seeing somebody with the potential of become a national leader, so I did not subscribe to this notion of tribal supremacy as it was happening in Zanu-PF.

"I got myself suspended because I had used the church platform to bring Mnangagwa at Gora to the late VaWimbo. By then the provincial gurus had said Mnangagwa should not come to Mashonaland Central. I thought that Mnangagwa deserved to be given a chance to prove what he had said that he was a better leader and I was looking at him as somebody who was very loyal for some time to the then President Robert Mugabe and I thought that he had learnt a number of things from the way Mugabe did his things, what he did right and what he did wrong.

"I also thought that maybe he was going to be the bridge between the old madhalas (guard) and the young people coming as a transitional leader. In my mind, I would say that if Mugabe steps down, Mnangagwa would come in and after him I had two options between Saviour Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi."

In 2020, Tsenengamu was suspended together with Zanu-PF youth secretary Lewis Matutu for indiscipline after they named Kuda Tagwirei, Tafadzwa Musarara and Billy Rautenbach as having captured State institutions.

He said that was when he realised that the Mnangagwa he vouched for pre-November 2017 and the one who got into office where two different people.

"From our engagements pre-November 2017, he would appear like someone who was sincere and when he got into power I expected that he was going to keep his word, he was going to do as we had been discussing before he got into power.

"When I realised that this was not happening, at first I thought that those who were around him were the problem, but I said, no we are going into the same trap or scenario like we did with Mugabe when we thought that he himself was okay, only those who were surrounding him were the problem.

"But I said no, these people who are surrounding Mnangagwa did not come from heaven, he appointed them and he is comfortable working with them, he is pushing through his agenda and whatever that he seeks to do through them," he added.

Tsenengamu launched the FEEZ party in 2021.

Mnangagwa's government has attracted criticism from politicians and analysts who have described it as incompetent, corrupt and authoritarian.

Recently, Mnangagwa and his family were implicated in a gold smuggling and money laundering scam exposed in the documentary, Gold Mafia, aired by Al Jazeera.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Bosses faint after retrenchment

24 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's strongest man eats 60kgs of isitshwala, 60kgs of rice every month

3 mins ago | 3 Views

WATCH: Gogo MaTshabalala accuses CCC of mimicking Zanu PF's identity and tribal politics

11 mins ago | 31 Views

Cholera worsens in Zimbabwe

14 mins ago | 21 Views

Trevor Ncube finally admits that Mnangagwa's son-in-law owns shares in AMH

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Bigwig accused of unleashing terror on his mistress, child

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Electoral safety - MPs pile pressure on minister

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Foreign organisations petition Mnangagwa over Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Precious minerals smuggled through Zimbabwe porous borders

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Lobengula's image in Masvikiro4ED banner angers Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Chamisa has nothing to offer'

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Tendai Biti goes after white competitor Rusty Markham

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps mandatory wearing of masks, Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Zimbabwe election US$20,000 nomination fee too low'

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Charumbira 'sex attack' victim claims victimisation

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chevrons primed for qualifier

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man turns family house into lodge

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

'Absence of property rights eroding investor confidence'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Lobengula's descendant demands respect from Zimbabwe political parties

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

BCC migrating to international accounting standards

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Members contesting as independents are sellouts'

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Families to be displaced by the Bulawayo-Old Gwanda road project

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mahachi Bosso reunion a fallacy

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's open invitation for international election observers: An opportunity for transparency

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Busi Ncube brings back Ilanga

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament decides on election nomination fees

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zesa ramps up power supply

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zanu-PF gets elections head start

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Sithole's family surprised by Mnangagwa's decision

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars Chinhoyi Mayor, two councillors from contesting 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

3 dead, 15 injured in crash while returning from funeral

14 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Harare town clerk acquitted of criminal abuse of office charge

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Big Chamisa changes from Chamisa 2018

14 hrs ago | 1221 Views

WATCH: Tendai Biti calls Markham a snake?

14 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Mpilo cancer machines have not functioned for 4 years because of spares

14 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mthuli Ncube going for broke to win Cowdray Park

14 hrs ago | 969 Views

39 CCC members in court for violence

14 hrs ago | 388 Views

Man bashes best friend to death for joking about bedding his wife

14 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zesa quietly feeds power from Hwange Unit 8 into national grid

14 hrs ago | 502 Views

Ramaphosa expels Ace Magashule from ANC

14 hrs ago | 537 Views

CCC resorts to fake news

15 hrs ago | 421 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains his desicion to dump Nelson Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1385 Views

If only Mnangagwa was white

16 hrs ago | 582 Views

So Mnangagwa not the one ruling Zimbabwe!

16 hrs ago | 799 Views

'CCC is causing havoc and inflation' said Big Spender. Stop him rigging and he'll stop lying!

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

ANC expels Ace Magashule..cementing his political downfall

16 hrs ago | 437 Views

If you are Zanu PF, CCC or MDC jail time awaits you

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

The Sad State of Zimbabwe: A Nation in Crisis

16 hrs ago | 213 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days