Zimbabwe govt scraps mandatory wearing of masks, Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement

THE Zimbabwean government has scrapped the mandatory wearing of masks and now allows tourists to come into the country without any proof of vaccination or Covid-19 PRC tests.This comes after the World Health Organization's (WHO) announced that Covid-19 was no longer a global public health emergency.In Amendment Order, 2023 (No.44), the government said returning residents and visitors are no longer required to produce Covid-19 PCR tests or vaccination certificates at ports of entry and the wearing of face masks at public gatherings is no longer mandatory."Whereas the World Health Organization on the 4th May 2023, released a statement that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern; AND WHEREAS the Government of Zimbabwe subsequently directed that mandatory wearing of face masks be lifted, that all border control measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 be lifted and that tourists no longer be required to produce COVID-I9 vaccination certificates and negative COVID PCR tests at ports of entry or at tourist resorts around the country," read the SI.Added the SI, "NOW, THEREFORE, the Minister of Health has, in terms of section 8(1) of the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) Regulations, 2020 (published in Statutory Instrument 77 of 2020), made the following order: — 1. This order may be cited as the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment, and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (No. 2) (Amendment) Order, 2023 (No. 44). 2. Notwithstanding — (a) section 2(a) of the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment, and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (No. 2) (Amendment) Order, 2022 (No. 41), published in Statutory Instrument 67 of 2022, returning residents and visitors are no longer required to produce COVID-19 PCR tests or vaccination certificates at ports of entry; (b) section 5 ("public gatherings")(1)(g), the wearing of face masks at public gatherings is no longer mandatory."Recently, the cabinet received an update on Zimbabwe's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and a report on the rollout of Vaccines.Last Tuesday, acting Health minister Jorum Gumbo said "Zimbabwe's cumulative Covid-19 cases had reached 265 152, with 259 195 recoveries and 5 695 deaths. The recovery rate was 98%, with 262 active cases recorded."As of June 3, 2023, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered had reached 7 331 697 for the first dose, 5 493 480 for the second dose, and 2 130 998 for the third dose.