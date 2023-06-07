'Chamisa has nothing to offer'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION FreeZim Congress leader Joseph Makamba Busha has announced his decision to run for presidency in the upcoming elections dismissing opponents, Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa as a failure and CCC's Nelson Chamisa as incompetent.Addressing a press conference in Harare Monday, Busha who lost in the 2018 election said he is confident of victory.Zimbabwe will be holding its general elections on August 23."We want to announce that as FreeZim Congress in 2023, we are going to contest fully. We want to thank the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa that his time has come to an end in August, vagoni vebasa tauya because we have given them time to prove that they are working for Zimbabweans."Those in the current government, you have done what you could have done but the fact is that you have failed and there is nothing wrong with that, pass the button to the next generation just for the future of the next Zimbabwe.Added Busha: "Advocate Chamisa is young and has no one to learn from and he will learn from me after I win, so my chances if the voters roll is clean, the will of the people will prevail this time," Busha said.