Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Trevor Ncube finally admits that Mnangagwa's son-in-law owns shares in AMH

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) chairperson Trevor Ncube has admitted that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son-in-law Gerald Mlotshwa owns a stake in the company, and has said his involvement in the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) was national service.

This comes amid a cocktail of operational challenges within the company. AMH, one of the biggest media groups in Zimbabwe, publishes the NewsDay, The Standard and the Zimbabwe Independent, as well as operating an online broadcasting platform, Heart & Soul Radio/ TV.

Mlotshwa, a prominent corporate and commercial lawyer, now owns 39% of AMH after the New York-based Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF) exited the group as a loan client where it had remained when Ncube was pushed out of South Africa's leading investigative newspaper, Mail & Guardian, due to a failure of his ambitious digital expansion programme and a concomitant financial disaster.

Mlotshwa's involvement as a shareholder has been viewed as a stumbling block in criticising Mnangagwa or exposing his shortcomings, by AMH, making it hard to break the chains of media capture.

Responding to students at a Press Club gathering held at Harare Polytechnic last week, Ncube, a former member of the PAC, said Mlotshwa's shareholding does not affect the quality of AMH's output.

"He is a shareholder not because of that, but because he is a businessman. He is entitled to being a shareholder. When we were looking for a shareholder, I asked Dumisani Muleya (former Zimbabwe Independent editor) to find shareholders with US$2 million. If they were there, they could come and buy shares because we were under pressure.

"There was no one with US$2 million. Gerald was the one with the money to buy the shareholding. It was a business transaction, not because he was a son-in-law. We have a board of directors [with] people like Sternford Moyo. You cannot play around a guy like that. So for me, institutions are very important, but much more important is that we protect the journalists who operate under our banner.

"Yes, there is truth to that. It is official. Gerald Mlotshwa is now a shareholder at AMH. I am a shareholder at the AMH and the CEO of AMH, Kenias Mafukidze, is a shareholder as well. "We have always been clear that shareholders should not meddle in the papers. My passion is for professional journalism and to protect journalists from external influence. Advertisers are one of the biggest bullies inasmuch as interference is concerned.

"My role as the chairman is to create an environment that would enable our journalists to practice without interference. It is not a secret that Mlotshwa is now a shareholder and that he is sonin-law to President Mnangagwa," he said.

Ncube said: "Another thing is that I have said, we will not allow our papers to be used to promote Nelson Chamisa, or anybody else. We will not allow that to happen. You can support Nelson Chamisa from your home, but when you get to our office, leave your political bias at the gate.

"Same as when you are supporting Zanu-PF, you have to leave your impartiality at the gate," he said.

Before Ncube quit Mnangagwa's PAC last year in exasperation after jumping onto the 2017 military coup gravy train with intolerant exuberance, he could not criticise Mnangagwa as he was one of the members of his advisory, which has now all but collapsed.

Ncube only attacked Mnangagwa and the coup-plotters he initially cheered in March when he made public his resignation during his sour grapes address at the BizNews Conference in the Drakensberg, South Africa, last year.

Asked whether he had left PAC after failing to get a licence for his online TV platform Heart & Soul, Ncube said he had joined as a form of national service.

"Why did I join the PAC? For me, it was a way of serving my country. I joined the PAC not to support Zanu-PF or to support Mnangagwa, but to help him run this country in a better way. When I discovered that he was not the person I thought he was, I walked away. "But there are people who would like to associate my joining of the PAC as if it tarnished our brand. They have no evidence to prove that it actually happened," he said.

Source - newshawks

Comments


Must Read

Bosses faint after retrenchment

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's strongest man eats 60kgs of isitshwala, 60kgs of rice every month

4 mins ago | 7 Views

WATCH: Gogo MaTshabalala accuses CCC of mimicking Zanu PF's identity and tribal politics

12 mins ago | 35 Views

Cholera worsens in Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 23 Views

Bigwig accused of unleashing terror on his mistress, child

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Electoral safety - MPs pile pressure on minister

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Foreign organisations petition Mnangagwa over Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Precious minerals smuggled through Zimbabwe porous borders

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Lobengula's image in Masvikiro4ED banner angers Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

'Chamisa has nothing to offer'

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Tendai Biti goes after white competitor Rusty Markham

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps mandatory wearing of masks, Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Mnangagwa let us down'

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

'Zimbabwe election US$20,000 nomination fee too low'

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Charumbira 'sex attack' victim claims victimisation

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chevrons primed for qualifier

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man turns family house into lodge

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

'Absence of property rights eroding investor confidence'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Lobengula's descendant demands respect from Zimbabwe political parties

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

BCC migrating to international accounting standards

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Members contesting as independents are sellouts'

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Families to be displaced by the Bulawayo-Old Gwanda road project

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mahachi Bosso reunion a fallacy

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's open invitation for international election observers: An opportunity for transparency

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Busi Ncube brings back Ilanga

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament decides on election nomination fees

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zesa ramps up power supply

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF gets elections head start

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Sithole's family surprised by Mnangagwa's decision

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars Chinhoyi Mayor, two councillors from contesting 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

3 dead, 15 injured in crash while returning from funeral

14 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Harare town clerk acquitted of criminal abuse of office charge

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Big Chamisa changes from Chamisa 2018

14 hrs ago | 1221 Views

WATCH: Tendai Biti calls Markham a snake?

14 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Mpilo cancer machines have not functioned for 4 years because of spares

14 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mthuli Ncube going for broke to win Cowdray Park

14 hrs ago | 969 Views

39 CCC members in court for violence

14 hrs ago | 388 Views

Man bashes best friend to death for joking about bedding his wife

14 hrs ago | 714 Views

Zesa quietly feeds power from Hwange Unit 8 into national grid

14 hrs ago | 502 Views

Ramaphosa expels Ace Magashule from ANC

14 hrs ago | 538 Views

CCC resorts to fake news

15 hrs ago | 421 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains his desicion to dump Nelson Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1387 Views

If only Mnangagwa was white

16 hrs ago | 583 Views

So Mnangagwa not the one ruling Zimbabwe!

16 hrs ago | 801 Views

'CCC is causing havoc and inflation' said Big Spender. Stop him rigging and he'll stop lying!

16 hrs ago | 342 Views

ANC expels Ace Magashule..cementing his political downfall

16 hrs ago | 438 Views

If you are Zanu PF, CCC or MDC jail time awaits you

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

The Sad State of Zimbabwe: A Nation in Crisis

16 hrs ago | 214 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days