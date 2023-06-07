Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cholera worsens in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
15 mins ago | Views
As cholera worsens in Zimbabwe, Harare's poor high density suburb Mbare's New Lines area has been declared by government a national state of emergency, paving way for authorities urgently disburse funds towards improving social amenities and social service delivery.

A visit to Mbare showed sewage flowing into homes in conditions of squalor and poverty.

Council says lack of funding is hampering the campaign to combat the cholera outbreak.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 2 076 cases, with 1 942 recoveries and 15 deaths; a 2.3% fatality rate.

The largest cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe occurred between August 2008 and July 2009, recording 98 592 cases and 4288 deaths.

Source - newshawks

Comments


Must Read

Bosses faint after retrenchment

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's strongest man eats 60kgs of isitshwala, 60kgs of rice every month

4 mins ago | 7 Views

WATCH: Gogo MaTshabalala accuses CCC of mimicking Zanu PF's identity and tribal politics

12 mins ago | 37 Views

Trevor Ncube finally admits that Mnangagwa's son-in-law owns shares in AMH

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Bigwig accused of unleashing terror on his mistress, child

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Electoral safety - MPs pile pressure on minister

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Foreign organisations petition Mnangagwa over Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Precious minerals smuggled through Zimbabwe porous borders

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Lobengula's image in Masvikiro4ED banner angers Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

'Chamisa has nothing to offer'

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Tendai Biti goes after white competitor Rusty Markham

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps mandatory wearing of masks, Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Mnangagwa let us down'

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

'Zimbabwe election US$20,000 nomination fee too low'

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Charumbira 'sex attack' victim claims victimisation

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chevrons primed for qualifier

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man turns family house into lodge

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

'Absence of property rights eroding investor confidence'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Lobengula's descendant demands respect from Zimbabwe political parties

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

BCC migrating to international accounting standards

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Members contesting as independents are sellouts'

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Families to be displaced by the Bulawayo-Old Gwanda road project

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mahachi Bosso reunion a fallacy

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's open invitation for international election observers: An opportunity for transparency

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Busi Ncube brings back Ilanga

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament decides on election nomination fees

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zesa ramps up power supply

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF gets elections head start

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Sithole's family surprised by Mnangagwa's decision

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars Chinhoyi Mayor, two councillors from contesting 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

3 dead, 15 injured in crash while returning from funeral

14 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Harare town clerk acquitted of criminal abuse of office charge

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Big Chamisa changes from Chamisa 2018

14 hrs ago | 1221 Views

WATCH: Tendai Biti calls Markham a snake?

14 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Mpilo cancer machines have not functioned for 4 years because of spares

14 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mthuli Ncube going for broke to win Cowdray Park

14 hrs ago | 969 Views

39 CCC members in court for violence

14 hrs ago | 388 Views

Man bashes best friend to death for joking about bedding his wife

14 hrs ago | 714 Views

Zesa quietly feeds power from Hwange Unit 8 into national grid

14 hrs ago | 502 Views

Ramaphosa expels Ace Magashule from ANC

14 hrs ago | 538 Views

CCC resorts to fake news

15 hrs ago | 421 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains his desicion to dump Nelson Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1387 Views

If only Mnangagwa was white

16 hrs ago | 583 Views

So Mnangagwa not the one ruling Zimbabwe!

16 hrs ago | 801 Views

'CCC is causing havoc and inflation' said Big Spender. Stop him rigging and he'll stop lying!

16 hrs ago | 342 Views

ANC expels Ace Magashule..cementing his political downfall

16 hrs ago | 438 Views

If you are Zanu PF, CCC or MDC jail time awaits you

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

The Sad State of Zimbabwe: A Nation in Crisis

16 hrs ago | 214 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days