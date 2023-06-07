News / Local

by Staff reporter

As cholera worsens in Zimbabwe, Harare's poor high density suburb Mbare's New Lines area has been declared by government a national state of emergency, paving way for authorities urgently disburse funds towards improving social amenities and social service delivery.A visit to Mbare showed sewage flowing into homes in conditions of squalor and poverty.Council says lack of funding is hampering the campaign to combat the cholera outbreak.Zimbabwe has so far recorded 2 076 cases, with 1 942 recoveries and 15 deaths; a 2.3% fatality rate.The largest cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe occurred between August 2008 and July 2009, recording 98 592 cases and 4288 deaths.