Bosso eye Chirinda, Mahachi

by Staff reporter
WITH the transfer window soon to get flung open, Highlanders are reportedly eyeing the services of Bulawayo Chiefs striker Obriel Chirinda and South African-based utility forward Kudakwashe Mahachi to bolster their firepower in their quest to win the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title which has eluded them for close to a decade.

The Bulawayo giants last won the championship in 2006 under coach Methembe Ndlovu.

An impeccable source told NewsDay Sport that Bosso are planning to approach The Ninjas for the bustling Chirinda, whose contract with Chiefs ends in December next year.

"The coach (Baltemar Brito) wants Chirinda at Highlanders during the window, but the striker still has a running contract with Chiefs which could be a problem. But the coach has indicated that if he cannot get Chirinda, he is happy with his team and can win the title with what he has at hand. The coach believes in the famous quote by the legendary former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, who once said: "Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles."

Chirinda, who has two goals for Chiefs, has indicated that he wants to move and has alerted his club of his intentions.

The strikers in Bosso's ranks, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Stanley Ngala, Ray Lunga and Calvin Chigonero have not been prolific enough so far this season.

Bosso's plight has been exacerbated by the injury to their attacking midfielder Devine Mhindirira who has missed a couple of games.

Despite a good run of 12 games without defeat and sitting on position two on the log table, the Bulawayo giants have scored nine goals, half of pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars, with their neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs on 16 goals, perching on the seventh spot.

Manica Diamonds, boasting the leading scorer Fortune Binzi, have banged in 15 goals with the forward on eight goals.

Chicken Inn on the third spot have 12 goals just above reigning champions FC Platinum who have 13 goals at par with Dynamos, who are on position six.

Chigonero has scored two goals, Ngala and Washington Navaya one apiece with other goals coming from midfielder Melikhaya Ncube, goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda (penalty) and defenders Peter Muduhwa and Mbongeni Ndlovu all on one each.

Highlanders had won five games and drawn seven before the league took a three-week break which ends on July 1.

Meanwhile, at the weekend, South African media quoted player agent Gibson Mahachi saying Highlanders have shown interest in their former player Kudakwashe who has played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.

His agent said: "For South African teams, there is nothing, but I can confirm that Highlanders have made an inquiry. They want him to join the team during the June window. As I have always said, we are not rushing because we want the best possible club for him."

However, the Warriors utility player, who can also play as a left-back, has been redundant since he was offloaded by SuperSport mid-last year amid domestic problems back home.

Source - newsday

