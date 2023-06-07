Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa rallies Zanu-PF storm troopers

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday rallied the Zanu-PF election machinery, including liberation war veterans and youths, to take charge of the ruling party's campaign ahead of the August 23 polls.

The ex-fighters and Zanu-PF youths have unleashed violence on opposition activists in previous elections.

Addressing the Zanu-PF politburo in the capital, Mnangagwa said several affiliate organisations, among them Teachers4ED and Pastors4ED would also come in handy to ensure he lands a landslide victory against his political nemesis Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change whom he narrowly defeated in the disputed 2018 presidential race.

Mnangagwa, who claimed that government's detractors were de-campaigning Zanu-PF through manipulation of the exchange rate and prices of basic commodities, revealed that the ruling party would officially launch its 2023 election campaign.

"Now that our candidates for councils and Parliament, including youth and women's quotas have been trained and oriented, preparations for the launch of our 2023 Zanu-PF election campaign must be accelerated," he said.

"The launch will be held in Chipinge district, Manicaland province.

"I look forward to receiving detailed schedules of grassroots mobilisation programmes for all the leagues that is, the youth, women and war veterans.

"Meanwhile, I am impressed by the mobilisation capacity and unity of purpose demonstrated by our party's affiliate organisations.

"Riding on these mobilisation strategies... all leagues of the party must sustain this momentum with focus at the ward level, polling centre by polling centre.

"Multiple voices communicating one co-ordinate message must speak to the constituencies, wards and villages with regards what the party has delivered."

He added: "I challenge the politburo to continue providing strategic guidance and leadership to our party structures with regards to sharpening our mobilisation towards August 23."

Zanu-PF last week held a week-long workshop in Gweru, Midlands province to craft election campaign strategies and heal the ruling party that was left divided after its April primary elections.

The workshop was also attended by the party's aspiring candidates.

Mnangagwa has reportedly turned to the shadowy ForED and another group called Forever Associate Zimbabwe in his re-election bid amid claims that he is not confident that party structures will deliver victory for him.

In 2008, the late President Robert Mugabe was almost removed from power when party structures turned against him in a protest vote termed Bhora musango.

Reports indicate that Mnangagwa fears a protest vote.

The ruling party has already pampered its aspiring Members of Parliament with top-of-the-range vehicles ahead of the elections.

Mnangagwa, however, claimed that the skyrocketing prices of basic goods were an attempt to decampaign Zanu-PF.

"As we convene today and focus on the elections, the usual machinations and heinous acts of our country's detractors to reverse our development agenda are glaring," he said.

"This is evidenced by their antics and asymmetrical tactics, which include the attack on our currency and the wanton increases in the price of basic commodities, they will never succeed and perpetrators will be brought to book."

There are growing calls for redollarisation as service providers shun the free-falling local currency, plunging the majority of citizens who earn in Zimbabwe dollars into deep poverty.

"Our people's vote should be a resounding rejection of the machinations of our country's detractors and their surrogates," Mnangagwa added.

"As the politburo, it is our responsibility to lead from the front and ensure widespread mobilisation across the party membership towards protecting and defending our freedom and independence."

The nomination court sits on June 21.

Source - newsday

