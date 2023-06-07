Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe Junior issued with arrest warrant

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Robert Junior (left) and Bellarmine Chatunga have both been arraigned before the courts this year charged with smashing cars and assault
Late former President Robert Mugabe's older son, Robert Mugabe Junior was Wednesday issued with a warrant of arrest after he skipped trial for an assault offence.

Mugabe, who is believed to be 31, landed in the dock for allegedly slapping one Robert Karimbika when he had visited a friend, Simbiso Nkatazo in Strathaven suburb, Harare February this year.

According to court papers, when he arrived at Nkatazo's place, Mugabe left his driver seated in his car.

In his absence, Mugabe's driver reportedly instructed Karimbika to clean his boss's car.

It is alleged Mugabe later returned to find Karimbika cleaning but accused him of urinating on his vehicle.

"The accused alleged that the complainant was urinating on his motor vehicle, but the complainant tried to explain his version to the accused person.

"However, the accused person did not listen but came closer to the complainant and slapped him once on the left side of his cheek," reads court papers.

Karimbika was rescued from further assault by Mugabe's driver.

Mugabe, who is not new to controversy, was also, in the same incident, accused of damaging Nkatazo's vehicles and other property worth US$12,000 while drunk.

On this incident, Mugabe was seen leaving court in the company of his lawyer Ashiel Mugiya who said his client was advised to discuss the matter with his friend at home.

He is not the first of the two Mugabe sibling brothers to be issued with a warrant of arrest over an incident involving violence.

His younger brother, Bellarmine Chatunga was also issued with an arrest warrant April this year after skipping court over a case in which he allegedly confronted Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe's driver and smashed the car's window panel before assaulting him.

Chatunga, 25, was arrested with accomplice, Tatenda Chinyuku for the violent act against one Lazarus Pairemanzi.

Pairemanzi is employed by Learbridge Technology Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Kazembe.

Source - zimlive
Most Popular In 7 Days