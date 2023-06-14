Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiefs receive 5% Zimplats shares

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMPLATS and its parent company Implats have issued 5% shares to traditional leaders in Mhondoro-Ngezi district, who will hold them on behalf of their communities.

This was revealed yesterday during the commissioning of the US$104,1m third concentrator plant for ZimPlats mine in Mhondoro.

The construction of the third concentrator began in January 2021 and ended in August last year.

The third concentrator is meant to help ZimPlats increase production by 13%. The project was accomplished by both local and foreign contractors from South Africa.

According to ZimPlats chairperson Thandi Orleyn, at least 700 people were employed at the peak of construction of the concentrator.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mines and Mining Development minister Winston Chitando, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the commissioning of the third concentrator was important in achieving the National Development Strategy 1 objectives.

"What we have today is the commissioning of a concentrator plant built by ZimPlats and it is part of the US$1,8 billion investment," Mnangagwa said

ZimPlats's expansion project is set to employ more than 2 000 people.

"I would like to urge other mining companies to follow in the footsteps of ZimPlats mine," Mnangagwa added.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said: "We are certain that the mining sector targets will be accomplished with the addition of this plant."

ZimPlats is also part of community ownership schemes which include the Mine Support Solutions, which stipulates that 95% of its employees should be sourced from communities surrounding the mine.

There is also the Turf Brick Moulding Company, which is operated by mostly women from the community, which produces 32 000 bricks in eight hours.

Source - newsday

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Kadewere linked with move to French side Montpellier

1 hr ago | 79 Views

'Biti should be retained in parliament in the 'national interest'

1 hr ago | 411 Views

BCC to seal off illegal pick-up points

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Bulawayo motorists ignore parking boycott

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Incomplete Luveve Road riles councillors

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

NHS nurse fined £10,000 for breaking Covid travel rules after Zimbabwe visit

3 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimbabwe blows US$125,4 million in diesel, petrol imports in just a month

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Rusty Markham says he is 'sick and tired' of racism from CCC and Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr slaps friend's relative for urinating on his car

3 hrs ago | 663 Views

Komichi announces splinter MDC group

3 hrs ago | 946 Views

Commotion in Zimbabwe Parliament

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Mnangagwa holds key to credible elections

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Parliament turns heat on Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

Outcry over ECD poor funding in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Chitungwiza residents resort to bucket toilet system

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Dollarisation key at this juncture

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Court quashes Chief Nemamwa appointment

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mr Zimbabwe United Nations cautioned

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe imposes new charge on foreign payments

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Water once a week in Gweru

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

29 new Covid-19 cases

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zanu-PF poised for clean sweep in Matebeleland North, says Richard Moyo

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe records highest tobacco output in 198 years

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Lupane varsity starts chicken artificial insemination project

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Zimbabwe football practitioners must self-introspect'

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Retailers defy Mnangagwa's government

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Local authorities call for removal of outdated colonial laws

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Ngarivhume bail appeal bid rejected

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bruce Kangwa leaves Azam after 7 years

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe finds formula to bust sanctions

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

West told not to interfere in Zimbabwe elections

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

ZESA pays coal suppliers in forex

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF to elect provincial council members

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Chivhu Dam

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Matebeleland South residents miss out on govt jobs due to internet challenges

15 hrs ago | 356 Views

CCC calls for Sikhala's release as he marks one year in prison

15 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zec's refusal to avail electronic 2023 voters' roll dents election

15 hrs ago | 479 Views

Teacher bashed at funeral

15 hrs ago | 1559 Views

GMAZ in US6 Million loss

16 hrs ago | 393 Views

Stray lion kills cow near Filabusi school

16 hrs ago | 916 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF agents get regalia for a massive distribution exercise

16 hrs ago | 794 Views

Econet to upgrade 500 base stations, extend coverage to 300 new sites

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe Junior issued with arrest warrant

16 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Zimbabweans fear repeat of 2008 inflation as Zimdollar nosedives

16 hrs ago | 501 Views

Corruption Czar wants to be Zimbabwe President

18 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zanu PF's to power will is burn Zimbabwe than let anyone else rule. CCC's will is do absolutely nothing, let everything burn

19 hrs ago | 464 Views

Will Zanu-PF reform under sanctions?

21 hrs ago | 428 Views

Ex - Dynamos and CAPS United player dumps newly born baby , wife and kids

21 hrs ago | 1088 Views

'One year under arbitrary detention in my oppressor's prison'

22 hrs ago | 795 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days