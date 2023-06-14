Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Outcry over ECD poor funding in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
UNDERFUNDING of early childhood development (ECD) education has riled Members of Parliament amid revelations that Zimbabwe has 17 000 ECD classrooms out of the required 30 000.

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Education chairperson Torerai Moyo said the provision of basic education was lagging behind because of a constrained fiscal space.

"As a country, we are still lagging behind in terms of providing free access to basic education. This has been mainly attributed to the constrained fiscal space coupled with this volatile environment, which makes budgetary commitment difficult to meet," said Moyo during an event to celebrate the International Day of the African Child organised by Parliament and the Zimbabwe Network of Early Childhood Development Actors (ZINECDA).

"While the education budget continues to receive the biggest portion of the national budget, my committee still notes with concern the gross underfunding of ECD education in Zimbabwe. The parents and guardians continue to play a pivotal role in the funding of ECD education."

He said Parliament had considered the adoption of the Tashkent Declaration of November 16, 2022, which highlights the commitment to action for transforming early childhood care and education.

The Tashkent Declaration recognises that inequalities and disparities continue to persist throughout the life of a child in development and life-long learning.

"We are completely seized with this matter of enhancing equal access to ECD education. It is our hope that once the report is tabled in Parliament, it will stimulate debate that, in turn, will strengthen ECD funding policy in Zimbabwe," Moyo said.

He said the Zimbabwe school financing policy has been outstanding for a long time, but hoped that the finalisation of the policy would improve ECD funding.

"ECD education in Zimbabwe remains largely underfunded and yet it is the foundation of childhood development. Access to education in the early years of life provides the building blocks for educational achievement, economic productivity, responsible citizenship and successful parenting of the next generation. Therefore, access to basic education as a human right must be honoured by the government," he said.

Urging stakeholders to come up with proposals and justifications that will support ECD funding in Zimbabwe, he added: "It is my prayer that in the near future, the mantra ‘education for all' will be become a reality with no child lagging behind."

ZINECDA national co-ordinator Naison Bhunu said Parliament should make sure that ECD learning is included in the budget processes.

"Financing of ECD has not been enough. Treasury has not been allocating adequate funds for ECD education. The cake is now very small, 2% is not enough since the majority of it is going to salaries. There is need to consider domestic funding for ECD," Bhunu said.

"There is need for a fund just like the Aids Levy, which we can use to directly go to education funding or ECD funding. It has been done somewhere."

He expressed concern that facilities at most of the ECD institutions were not friendly for learners or those with special needs.

Source - newsday
More on: #ECD, #Funding, #Poor

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Kadewere linked with move to French side Montpellier

1 hr ago | 79 Views

'Biti should be retained in parliament in the 'national interest'

1 hr ago | 398 Views

BCC to seal off illegal pick-up points

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bulawayo motorists ignore parking boycott

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Incomplete Luveve Road riles councillors

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

NHS nurse fined £10,000 for breaking Covid travel rules after Zimbabwe visit

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe blows US$125,4 million in diesel, petrol imports in just a month

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Rusty Markham says he is 'sick and tired' of racism from CCC and Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 805 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr slaps friend's relative for urinating on his car

3 hrs ago | 659 Views

Komichi announces splinter MDC group

3 hrs ago | 938 Views

Commotion in Zimbabwe Parliament

3 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mnangagwa holds key to credible elections

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Parliament turns heat on Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chitungwiza residents resort to bucket toilet system

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chiefs receive 5% Zimplats shares

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Dollarisation key at this juncture

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Court quashes Chief Nemamwa appointment

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mr Zimbabwe United Nations cautioned

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe imposes new charge on foreign payments

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Water once a week in Gweru

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

29 new Covid-19 cases

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zanu-PF poised for clean sweep in Matebeleland North, says Richard Moyo

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe records highest tobacco output in 198 years

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Lupane varsity starts chicken artificial insemination project

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Zimbabwe football practitioners must self-introspect'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Retailers defy Mnangagwa's government

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Local authorities call for removal of outdated colonial laws

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ngarivhume bail appeal bid rejected

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bruce Kangwa leaves Azam after 7 years

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe finds formula to bust sanctions

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

West told not to interfere in Zimbabwe elections

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

ZESA pays coal suppliers in forex

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF to elect provincial council members

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Chivhu Dam

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Matebeleland South residents miss out on govt jobs due to internet challenges

15 hrs ago | 356 Views

CCC calls for Sikhala's release as he marks one year in prison

15 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zec's refusal to avail electronic 2023 voters' roll dents election

15 hrs ago | 479 Views

Teacher bashed at funeral

15 hrs ago | 1558 Views

GMAZ in US6 Million loss

16 hrs ago | 393 Views

Stray lion kills cow near Filabusi school

16 hrs ago | 913 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF agents get regalia for a massive distribution exercise

16 hrs ago | 793 Views

Econet to upgrade 500 base stations, extend coverage to 300 new sites

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe Junior issued with arrest warrant

16 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Zimbabweans fear repeat of 2008 inflation as Zimdollar nosedives

16 hrs ago | 501 Views

Corruption Czar wants to be Zimbabwe President

18 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zanu PF's to power will is burn Zimbabwe than let anyone else rule. CCC's will is do absolutely nothing, let everything burn

19 hrs ago | 463 Views

Will Zanu-PF reform under sanctions?

21 hrs ago | 427 Views

Ex - Dynamos and CAPS United player dumps newly born baby , wife and kids

21 hrs ago | 1088 Views

'One year under arbitrary detention in my oppressor's prison'

22 hrs ago | 795 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days