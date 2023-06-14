Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe blows US$125,4 million in diesel, petrol imports in just a month

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE spent a total US$125,4 million on diesel and petrol imports in March 2023, revealing an increase from the year's first two months, Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT)  data has revealed.

The data shows that in March 2023, US$83,8 million was spent on diesel imports with petrol imports chewing up US$41,6 million to give a whooping total of US$125,4 million.

The import list for the month reveals that the two fuels topped the bill in terms of expenditure closely followed by crude oil and electricity among others.

In comparison, figures for February 2023 shows that US$49,9 million and US$22,9 million was spent on diesel and petrol respectively.

The bulk of imports were however productively related as opposed to consumptives with machinery and equipment dominating the list.

Market watchers believe this trend was caused by the peaking of economic activity commonl when the year begins while others have attributed the trend to power outages which were intense during that period.

"The country sourced most of its imports from South Africa which accounted for about 37.6% of total imports, with China, Singapore, India and Zambia, contributing 19.2%, 16.7%, 3.7% and 3%, respectively,"  the data said.

The country's import bill for the month of March 2023 amounted to US$744.5 million, reflecting a 19.8% increase from US$621.4 million recorded in the previous month with the  imports for the reporting month being  higher than in the comparable month in 2022.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Diesel, #Petrol, #Imports

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Kadewere linked with move to French side Montpellier

1 hr ago | 79 Views

'Biti should be retained in parliament in the 'national interest'

1 hr ago | 398 Views

BCC to seal off illegal pick-up points

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo motorists ignore parking boycott

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Incomplete Luveve Road riles councillors

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

NHS nurse fined £10,000 for breaking Covid travel rules after Zimbabwe visit

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Rusty Markham says he is 'sick and tired' of racism from CCC and Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 805 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr slaps friend's relative for urinating on his car

3 hrs ago | 659 Views

Komichi announces splinter MDC group

3 hrs ago | 938 Views

Commotion in Zimbabwe Parliament

3 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mnangagwa holds key to credible elections

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Parliament turns heat on Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

Outcry over ECD poor funding in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Chitungwiza residents resort to bucket toilet system

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chiefs receive 5% Zimplats shares

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Dollarisation key at this juncture

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Court quashes Chief Nemamwa appointment

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mr Zimbabwe United Nations cautioned

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe imposes new charge on foreign payments

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Water once a week in Gweru

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

29 new Covid-19 cases

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zanu-PF poised for clean sweep in Matebeleland North, says Richard Moyo

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe records highest tobacco output in 198 years

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Lupane varsity starts chicken artificial insemination project

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Zimbabwe football practitioners must self-introspect'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Retailers defy Mnangagwa's government

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Local authorities call for removal of outdated colonial laws

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ngarivhume bail appeal bid rejected

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bruce Kangwa leaves Azam after 7 years

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe finds formula to bust sanctions

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

West told not to interfere in Zimbabwe elections

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

ZESA pays coal suppliers in forex

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF to elect provincial council members

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Chivhu Dam

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Matebeleland South residents miss out on govt jobs due to internet challenges

15 hrs ago | 356 Views

CCC calls for Sikhala's release as he marks one year in prison

15 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zec's refusal to avail electronic 2023 voters' roll dents election

15 hrs ago | 479 Views

Teacher bashed at funeral

15 hrs ago | 1557 Views

GMAZ in US6 Million loss

16 hrs ago | 392 Views

Stray lion kills cow near Filabusi school

16 hrs ago | 913 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF agents get regalia for a massive distribution exercise

16 hrs ago | 793 Views

Econet to upgrade 500 base stations, extend coverage to 300 new sites

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe Junior issued with arrest warrant

16 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Zimbabweans fear repeat of 2008 inflation as Zimdollar nosedives

16 hrs ago | 501 Views

Corruption Czar wants to be Zimbabwe President

18 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zanu PF's to power will is burn Zimbabwe than let anyone else rule. CCC's will is do absolutely nothing, let everything burn

19 hrs ago | 463 Views

Will Zanu-PF reform under sanctions?

21 hrs ago | 427 Views

Ex - Dynamos and CAPS United player dumps newly born baby , wife and kids

21 hrs ago | 1088 Views

'One year under arbitrary detention in my oppressor's prison'

22 hrs ago | 795 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days