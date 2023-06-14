Latest News Editor's Choice


Incomplete Luveve Road riles councillors

by Staff reporter
BULAWAYO councillors have expressed concern over Luveve Road rehabilitation project which has taken long to be completed.

Their concerns were revealed in the latest council minutes.

Councillor Felix Mhaka questioned why there was no progress in the rehabilitation of Luveve Road.

Mhaka said: "Is it the non-performance of the contractor? Is it financial constraints or shortage of plant and machinery?"

He also wanted to know whether funds set aside for the Luveve Road project had been disbursed. He also sought clarity on the mechanisms being employed by the financial services department to acquire more foreign currency.

Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube, however, appreciated the work done on the road to date, adding that the city fathers should look for more funds to hire a contractor.

"Funds should be sourced to hire a contractor who will resurface the Matshobana Road before moving to Makokoba Road (Engen Road)," Ncube said.

Councillor Tawanda Ruzive, however, said: "(Given) the rate at which the project is moving, the deadline for completion will not be met."

Director of engineering services Skhumbuzo Ncube attributed the delay to technical challenges, indicating that financial challenges were also being experienced when securing equipment because most contractors had pegged their prices in foreign currency.

"It should also be noted that the Engen Road in Makokoba was old and the pipeline had outlived its lifespan. During the process it had been discovered that there was an underground stream which had hindered progress as works could not be done when the ground was wet," he said. "A drainage system will be created to channel water from the trenches."

The finance department said it was aware of the critical nature of the project and the department was working with the engineering department since funds to complete the project were available.

