Stray lion wreaks havoc in Filabusi

by Staff reporter
16 Jun 2023 at 07:56hrs | Views
VILLAGERS in Filabusi, Matebeleland South province, are living in fear of a stray lion that is reportedly terrorising the area killing livestock.

Villagers on Wednesday told NewsDay that people and livestock were at risk of being attacked by the predator.

Sibongile Khumalo, a villager, said Zimbabwe  Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) rangers who were deployed to track the lion seemed to be afraid of the wild cat.

"The rangers seemed to be afraid. They were moving along the paths and roads asking people about the lion, it's not safe," she said.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo also confirmed reports of the stray wild animal.

"We are aware of the reports of the lion in Filabusi and our rangers are tracking the wild animal," he said.

A message sent to villagers in Insiza by local leaders stated that a cow was killed by the lion close to Pangani Vocational Training Centre recently.

"A cow has been eaten by a lion at a mine around Pangani VTC. May we assist the communities in ward 1 (Zhulube and Gangabezi) and ward 2 (Msithi and Mahole) to be vigilant and exercise extra care and report any sight of it to traditional leaders, council or national parks officers," the message read.

Some villagers also reported that the lion had initially been spotted in the Amazon area on Monday this week.

In a notice on Tuesday this week, Insiza district development co-ordinator Zacharia Jusa indicated that the lion killed a donkey along Gangabezi Road at Winifred Farm.

"The spoor is heading towards Gangabezi. The rangers are tracking it," he said.

Source - Newsday
