Bulawayo buildings, elevators dangerous

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has expressed concern over the state of elevators and buildings in the city, describing them as dangerous and in need of urgent rehabilitation.In an interview yesterday, BPRA chairperson Ambose Sibindi said the situation in city buildings was dangerous.He said there were laws that compelled property owners in the CBD to renovate their buildings."Moreover, there are other buildings that are not being used and have been there for many years. Those are dangerous and can collapse anytime."Even some businesses which are operating have dangerous items on their roofs which might hurt people should wind blow them away," he said.Sibindi said some gutters on unmaintained buildings had also become dangerous to occupants, calling on council to engage businesses to maintain their buildings."Council must now act and make sure that people are forced to renovate buildings. We know times are hard but people's safety is more important than anything else."As BPRA, we are clear that council must make sure that all buildings are inspected and renovations are carried out where necessary," he said.Sibindi said buildings should be renovated to standards that are in line with council by-laws or physical planning and ethics."Council must also engage stakeholders and give them timelines to attend to such issues so that we add value to our city," he said.Sibindi said elevators were worse because many of them had never been serviced since the pre-independence era.Mayor Solomon Mguni was not available for comment.His deputy Mlandu Ncube refused to comment on the matter saying he was in a meeting.