Cholera breaches 3000 cases mark

ZIMBABWE has surpassed the 3 000 mark for new suspected and confirmed Cholera cases since an outbreak was reported in February this year with reports that a total of 57 people are hospitalised due to the water-borne disease that has killed 65 so far.Of the 2 612 suspected cases that have been recorded, a majority are from Manicaland (1 070), followed by Harare at 865 and then Matebeleland South province 260. Mashonaland West has recorded 136 cases while Mashonaland Central has 116 cases and the rest of the provinces have recorded less than 50 cases so far.In terms of confirmed cases, Manicaland tops the list with 379 followed by Matebeleland South with 114 and then Harare province with 98. At number four is Mashonaland East province with 26 cases while other provinces have recorded less than 20 cases.The Ministry of Health and Child Care says the 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza."The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province. As of Wednesday, a cumulative total of 2 612 suspected cholera cases, 16 laboratory-confirmed deaths, 49 suspected cholera deaths and 612 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported," said the ministry."As of Wednesday, 57 cases were hospitalised and these are admitted to different health centres in Buhera (two), Chimanimani (13), Chipinge (two), Mutare City (three), Mutare (24), Mutasa (three) Beitbridge (two) Budiriro (three), Bikita District CTC (one), Murehwa District (one) in Bulawayo (one) Zvishavane District (one) and Bindura District (one)."The Ministry said the National Recovery Rate is at 95 percent while the positivity rate stands at 79,3 percent.Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by bacteria. This occurs when one consumes food and water contaminated with cholera bacteria. Cholera causes severe dehydration, and diarrhea and can lead to death.It affects both children and adults and can kill within hours if untreated. Most people infected with V. cholera do not develop any symptoms, although the bacteria are present in their faeces for 1-10 days after infection and are shed back into the environment, potentially infecting other people.So far more than five countries in Africa have recorded cholera cases including South Africa and Malawi.