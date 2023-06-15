Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zisco set to start mining operations

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Zisco) intends to start mining limestone and iron ore near Kwekwe by the end of this year as part of the preparatory groundwork to revive the defunct former steel giant.

Once the largest integrated steelworks North of Limpopo, Zisco, which produced over one million tonnes of steel annually employing more than 5 000 people directly at its peak in the late 1990s, ceased operations at the height of the hyperinflationary era in 2008.

Given the strategic importance of steel in economic growth, the Redcliff-based steel producer has in the past attracted investor interest from leading steel producers like Essar Africa Holdings Global, a unit of India's Essar Group as well as R & F of China.

In 2011, Essar Africa Holdings showed interest to invest US$750 million into Zisco, but the deal collapsed due to irreconcilable differences with the majority shareholder, the Government of Zimbabwe.

In the years that followed, R & F, a Chinese company tabled a US$1 billion bid but the deal failed to materialise.

It is against this background that the Second Republic through Kuvimba Mining House (KMH), a State-owned firm was promoting Zimbabwe's development thrust by resuscitating mothballed mines or industrial operations of national strategic significance.

This also dovetails with the Government's national development agenda that seeks to stimulate production across all economic sectors for Zimbabwe to attain an upper middle-income status by 2030.

Last year, Kuvimba signed a management contract with the Redcliff-based company, a development that signaled a huge step towards the long-awaited resuscitation of the steel plant. Zisco board chair Engineer Martin Manuhwa said: "We are in the process of engaging on the ground where mining operations and activities, especially limestone and iron ore mining are to start very soon.

"What we are just doing is dealing with what we call ‘onboarding' issues where there is going to be a rollover to the management agreement implementation.

"We want to see more activity on the ground and there will be many of those and our manager (KMH) is now on the ground and we are operationalising the roadmap.

"All (limestone and iron ore) mining operations should be in operation at the end of the year and then probably as we evaluate those we then migrate into more value addition."

Limestone and iron ore are key raw materials in the production of steel.

Following the signing of the management contract with Zisco, KMH has been doing on the ground undertaking all the preliminary activities that include planning and carrying out feasibility studies such as the type of steel to be produced.

The mining group has also engaged Strategen Company (SMS) of Germany as the lead consultancy to drive the revival of Zisco.

Under Zisco's resuscitation which is divided into two segments, which are mining, and the steel project, KMH will inject US$1 million into the steelmaking plant.

Kuvimba also intends to build up Buchwa Iron Mining Company (BIMCO), which is the mining arm of Zisco and such a project requires a lot of exploration and feasibility study to understand the quantum of iron ore the mining arm has at its concessions.

Feasibility studies would also be done to establish the existence of other minerals at BIMCO's concessions that could be valuable to the rebuilding of Zisco.

KMH is largely using internal resources to fund its acquisitions and the Government has supported the entity by funding some of its operations while local banks have also been pivotal in financing the firm's operations.

The mining group in which the Government controls majority shareholding (65 percent equity), has invested US$1 billion into its acquisitions while directly employing nearly 4 000 people.

KMH has vast interest in gold, nickel, lithium, chrome and platinum the entities it has acquired include Bindura Nickel Corporation, Shamva, Jena, Sandawana, Tiger and Club, Globe and Phoenix mines, and the new Great Dyke Investments platinum project being developed in Darwendale as well as Zimbabwe Alloys (ZimAlloys).

The mining house controls the acquired entities either 100 percent or as a major shareholder.

Source - The Herald

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Mwonzora reveals why he threatened to kill ex-employee

3 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mnangagwa singles out Innscor pricing system

3 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zimbabweans resort to comedy to cope with failing economy

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Britain's Catherine Hoey, Jonathan Oates, Chief Ndiweni, Haruzivishe in UK protest

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Newcastle United extends Zimbabwe starlet's contract ahead of 2023/24 season

4 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwean teen swimming sensation Katai accepted to join Princeton University

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Cholera breaches 3000 cases mark

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Ferret Force busts car smuggling racket

4 hrs ago | 447 Views

Land barons ride on Zanu-PF campaign

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bulawayo buildings, elevators dangerous

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to introduce higher denomination banknotes

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zesa, police joint operation nets transformer vandals

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Nomination fees divide Zimbabwe Parliament

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Stray lion wreaks havoc in Filabusi

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Resilience-building activities to improve Chiredzi communities' livelihoods

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimdollar on the verge of complete rejection

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Cowdray Park residents must reject Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe needs to introspect on tobacco

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Kembo Mohadi slams propaganda cartels

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa govt reveals plan to rebury National heroes

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Shaka iLembe roadshow for Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe pens US$81,2m NRZ wagons, locomotives deal

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa to officiate at Cricket WC Qualifier launch

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Hwange Unit 8 hits first full capacity on trial

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licences to expire after 5 years

15 hrs ago | 5386 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa's widow dies

15 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Man stabs, kills rival

15 hrs ago | 598 Views

Bulawayo fire tender destroyed by fire

15 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Bogus cop accepts bribe, arrested

15 hrs ago | 701 Views

Moreblessing Ali will not be buried until Job Sikhala is released

20 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Wife killer hangs self

21 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Artisanal miner threatens to kill colleague

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

English Premier League 23/24 fixtures out

15 Jun 2023 at 11:33hrs | 1322 Views

Kadewere linked with move to French side Montpellier

15 Jun 2023 at 09:06hrs | 591 Views

'Biti should be retained in parliament in the 'national interest'

15 Jun 2023 at 08:54hrs | 2674 Views

BCC to seal off illegal pick-up points

15 Jun 2023 at 07:40hrs | 1352 Views

Bulawayo motorists ignore parking boycott

15 Jun 2023 at 07:40hrs | 1003 Views

Incomplete Luveve Road riles councillors

15 Jun 2023 at 07:39hrs | 624 Views

NHS nurse fined £10,000 for breaking Covid travel rules after Zimbabwe visit

15 Jun 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1635 Views

Zimbabwe blows US$125,4 million in diesel, petrol imports in just a month

15 Jun 2023 at 07:38hrs | 823 Views

Rusty Markham says he is 'sick and tired' of racism from CCC and Zanu-PF

15 Jun 2023 at 06:57hrs | 1913 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr slaps friend's relative for urinating on his car

15 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 1538 Views

Komichi announces splinter MDC group

15 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 3143 Views

Commotion in Zimbabwe Parliament

15 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 1871 Views

Mnangagwa holds key to credible elections

15 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 656 Views

Parliament turns heat on Mthuli Ncube

15 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 1393 Views

Outcry over ECD poor funding in Zimbabwe

15 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 118 Views

Chitungwiza residents resort to bucket toilet system

15 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 355 Views

Chiefs receive 5% Zimplats shares

15 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days