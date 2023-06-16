Ashok Leyland keen on Zimbabwe market

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Top Indian trucks and buses manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, has expressed desire to bounce back into the Zimbabwean market not only to supply the products, but potentially to set up a plant and sell its products across the SADC region.This came out after the company's top leadership paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday afternoon.The engagement between Ashok Leyland officials and the Zimbabwe delegation to the India-Africa conference, was the second yesterday alone.VP Chiwenga's delegation had earlier met top officials from the Export-Import Bank of India led by managing director, Ms Harsha Bangari.The VP's delegation included Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to India Dr Godfrey Chipare, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister, Dr David Musabayana.In an interview after the closed-door meeting, Ashok Leyland's head — Africa international operations Mr Sachin Dasharath said they were honoured to meet VP Chiwenga and his team."We are looking forward to establishing a relationship with Zimbabwe. We have supplied in the past, buses and trucks, to Zimbabwe."We are committed to service that market again," said Mr Dasharath.Minister Mutsvangwa said the Zimbabwe delegation at the India-Africa conclave was humbled by the reception it got from Indian government officials and the Indian business community."The relationship between Zimbabwe and India is deepening. We have had this relationship even well before independence and it's continuing and now, it is economic relations (that we are focusing on)," she said."We know that India is very advanced and the 18th Confederation of Indian Industry conclave organised by the Exim Bank, together with the Ministry of Trade in India, is actually a platform for us to meet with different companies."There is a lot of interest. Our Vice President and his delegation have been busy in the last three days, meeting companies that are very excited about what is happening in Zimbabwe; whether it is in mining, agriculture, and this conclave is clearly a platform where we can share ideas, where we can get opportunities and learn about new ideas especially with the digital transformation happening in the whole world."Minister Mutsvangwa said in the last three days, VP Chiwenga had a busy schedule that saw him, among others, meeting with India Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and discussed bilateral issues between the two countries."He also had an opportunity to meet Exim Bank, knowing that they are actually the organisers of this conclave and that they are there, funding a number of African projects, of course, including Zimbabwe."He has also met Ashok Leyland, who have been there in Zimbabwe distributing cars; you know they are into the manufacturing of buses and private cars."So, Vice President (Chiwenga) was very welcoming when he spoke to them. He said that they can come and take up many opportunities for them to establish themselves in Zimbabwe," said Minister Mutsvangwa.VP Chiwenga encouraged Ashok Leyland to invest in Zimbabwe and capture the SADC region of 379,69 million as at this year, since Zimbabwe is centrally located."When Ashok Leyland starts to produce buses and private cars from Zimbabwe, the regional hub, they will not just be looking at Zimbabwe, but they will be looking at the markets of the 15 SADC countries because we are right in the centre of SADC countries and that was well-received by the chairman of Ashok Leyland."So, we are looking forward (to their coming)."They were very impressed. Vice President (Chiwenga) spoke about the business environment, the fact that Zimbabwe is now open for business under the astute leadership of President Dr ED Mnangagwa, that they can come as a joint partner of the Government or as a partner of a private company in Zimbabwe; this is up to them," said Minister Mutsvangwa.Ashok Leyland is a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in India. Our diverse product portfolio includes trucks, buses, defence vehicles, diesel engines, among others.It is headquartered in Chennai, and is owned by the Hinduja Group. The company was founded in 1948 as Ashok Motors, which became Ashok Leyland in 1955.