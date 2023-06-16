Latest News Editor's Choice


ZACC targets estate agents, exchange rate manipulators

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is out to net unscrupulous real estate agents and those accused of manipulating exchange rates to illegally push large amounts of foreign currency out of the country.

These unscrupulous real estate agents are using lawyers' trust accounts to transfer large sums of foreign currency.

Speaking during the second National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) steering committee meeting in Harare on Thursday, ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said anti-graft authorities were now working with clearing agents.

"Money laundering is now happening in the property sector especially with estate agents. The monies will be channelled via the lawyers' trust accounts.

"We have also extended our hands to the clearing agents in terms of smuggling so we are working hand in glove with the clearing agents."

Justice Matanda Moyo said the issue of fiscal stabilisation could not be over-emphasised.

"It is important that as the steering committee we also assist in recommending sound policies that impact or stabilise the economy and not contribute to the rise of inflation.

"There is need to strike a balance between the use of monetary policies (changing the money supply) or fiscal policies (changing government spending) to get the economy back on track. This so as do avoid the issues of inflation and financial indiscipline," she said.

The director general of the Financial Intelligence Unit, Mr Oliver Chiperesa, said the FIU had engaged a well-known international financial intelligence agent to detect cases of money laundering.

Source - The Herald
