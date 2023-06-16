Mnangagwa launches ICC World Cup Qualifier

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially opened the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Qualifier set to start this Sunday at the Harare Sports Club.The event was attended by representatives from the ICC, government officials as well as the 10 participating teams.The tournament will be played at four venues in Harare and Bulawayo with the top two teams qualifying for the 2023 World Cup set for India in November.