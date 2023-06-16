How Bulawayo's suburbs pay homage to Ndebele Kingdom's legacy

News / Local

A SCHOOL, in essence, is an institution that provides dedicated spaces and environments for the purpose of educating students. It is a place where knowledge is imparted and learning is facilitated. The credit for the modern concept of the school system is often attributed to Horace Mann. In 1837, when he assumed the role of Secretary of Education in Massachusetts, United States of America, he outlined his vision for a system of professional teachers who would deliver a well-structured curriculum to students.With the establishment of formal education systems, the need arose for identifying and naming these institutions. The process of naming schools has always been carefully considered, taking into account various factors.Many schools in Zimbabwe choose to bear names that honour iconic figures such as liberation fighters, significant historical events, religious figures, or traditional leaders relevant to the respective areas. This naming tradition is also observed in most schools under the jurisdiction of the Bulawayo City Council.Within the Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, there are 203 registered schools, consisting of 146 primary schools and 57 secondary schools. Of these, the City of Bulawayo is home to 31 schools, comprising 30 primary schools and a single secondary school.Every school affiliated with the Bulawayo City Council holds a significant meaning behind its name or is named after the esteemed leadership of the Ndebele kingdom, which was established by King Mzilikazi.While some schools are named after the suburbs in which they are located, two schools deviate from this convention: Lobengula and Nkulumane primary schools.These two schools bear the names of brothers and sons of King Mzilikazi Khumalo, who led his people out of present-day KwaZulu-Natal in 1820 before ultimately settling in the south-western part of Zimbabwe in 1840. King Mzilikazi passed away in 1868, and several structures within the Mzilikazi suburbs were subsequently named after the Ndebele monarch, including two schools — Mzilikazi Primary and Mzilikazi Secondary.The suburb of Lobengula, which predates Zimbabwe's attainment of independence in 1980, derives its name from the last Ndebele monarch, King Lobengula, who bestowed the name upon the country's second capital. The city, originally known as KoBulawayo, obtained its present name, Bulawayo, as a result of King Lobengula's contested ascension to the royal crown.Nkulumane, on the other hand, is a "born free" suburb, having been constructed after Zimbabwe gained independence. It is named after Nkulumane, King Lobengula's heir apparent.Lobengula and Nkulumane primary schools are situated in the suburbs of Makokoba and Mpopoma, respectively.According to Nesisa Mpofu, the corporate communications manager for the City of Bulawayo, both schools were established long before the creation of the Lobengula and Nkulumane suburbs."The process of naming schools in the City involves a consultative approach, with the Ward Councillor seeking input from the residents in the school's locality. The residents propose three names, and the Council evaluates the suggestions to determine the most suitable one."These names often derive from prominent personalities, historical figures, royals, and other relevant individuals. The proposal is accompanied by a justification that explains the background or significance of the proposed name," stated Mpofu.She further explained that the City of Bulawayo, through the Street Naming Sub-Committee, receives reports from various Council departments and incorporates input from residents. The proposed names are deliberated upon, and if deemed suitable according to the guidelines set forth by the Council's resolution of August 8, 1990, they are adopted. The chosen name is then sent to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for official recognition.Mpofu said that the residents of the locality where a school is located play a crucial role in determining its name. Common sources of inspiration for school names include the royal family, armies/regiments, chiefs, and other prominent individuals.Additionally, some names may be historical or derived from a specific place or people associated with the area."As mentioned earlier, the naming of a school depends on the wishes and choices of the residents. Makokoba was established long before the Lobengula suburbs came into existence, and the residents had already decided to honour King Lobengula's son by naming a school in Makokoba after him.Similarly, Nkulumane, one of the King's sons, was honoured through the naming of a school in Mpopoma after him," Mpofu explained.