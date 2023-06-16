Wife finds husband's body hanging on gate

News / Local

by Staff reporter

WAKING up early on Friday morning for a woman from Emganwini suburb in Bulawayo could not have prepared her for what she saw hanging over the gate of her yard; the lifeless body of her husband.Her blood-curdling screams pierced the relatively quiet air of Emganwini suburb and woke up residents from their slumber to witness the shocking scenes that have left neighbourhood horrified.When a News crew arrived at the scene at around 10AM, scores of residents stood at a distance while watching the body of the deceased who has not yet been identified, while some were surrounding the family trying to console them.Police were conducting investigations while scores of residents were gathered trying to understand what could have happened.Neighbours allege that the man was found hung over his home's gate, lifeless.A resident who could only identify himself as Nkomo said it was scary how the man was found because it leaves them with a lot of questions that do not have answers.He said as residents they hope the family will get closure and urged police to do thorough investigations to determine what happened to the man."I have never seen such a thing in my life because it's quite shocking how a person can be found hanging over a gate like that. I cannot say what l think happened because that is the police's job but the only thing l am hoping for is that proper investigations are done. So if foul play was involved the culprits can be brought into the hands of justice," said Nkomo.Sanelisiwe Dube a resident said she knew the deceased and is surprised that is how he died.She said it pains her as this could have been anyone including her own family members."I was on my way to work when l saw scores of people standing here and was shocked to learn this guy is the one who was found dead. The manner in which he was found is very scary and would make you wonder what really happened to him. I can only hope his family gets consoled because this is very hard," Sanelisiwe said.The family of the deceased could not comment as they said they are still in shock and not ready to talk to press.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the case and said they are investigating the case as a sudden death."We are investigating a case of sudden death where a man was found lifeless by his wife outside his gate in the early hours of the morning," said Insp Ncube.