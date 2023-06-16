Latest News Editor's Choice


ZRP calls for recruits

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is inviting suitable interested Zimbabweans citizens who want to join the police force.
In a ZRP press statement released today by National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, noted that the ZRP is recruiting qualified and suitable interested candidates who are physically fit to join the organization.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is recruiting suitable qualified candidates who are Zimbabwean citizens, a physically fit join the organization as General duty constables and train for a Diploma in police studies at Morris training Depot, an affiliate of the University of Zimbabwe," said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

According to the statement, for one to join the ZRP, one must be between 18 to 22 years and have a minimum of five ordinary level passes, which include Mathematics, English language and any other science subjects attained in not more than two sittings.

"Potential applicants should meet the following criteria: age between 18 to 22 years, a minimum of five ordinary level passes, which include Mathematic, English language and any other science subject attained in not more two sittings," said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He added that, one must be physically fit and at least having a minimum height of 168cm, weight not less 59 kilograms for males.

"Interested applicants should be physically and medically fit, have a minimum height of 168cm and heigh not less than 59kg for males. Have a minimum height of 162cm and weigh in proportion to height for female candidates.
"Be prepared to complete a 5km road run in 20 minutes for males and 25 minutes for females," Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said.

He said applicants are expected to submit their hand written applications with their contact numbers and life history, copy of identity document and copies of educational qualifications in personal to any police station.

"Applicants are expected to submit their hand written application letters with contact numbers and life history of between 450 to 500 words, copy of identification document, and copies of educational qualifications in person to the officer in charge of the nearest police station on or before 30 June 2023. Only short-listed candidates would be advised of dates and venues," Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said.

Part of the benefits of being recruited to the police include, competitive remuneration, free uniforms, medical dental care, housing and transport allowance, generous leave conditions, exposure to international police duties under United Nations (UN), Southern African Development Community (SADC) AND International Police Organization (INTERPOL).

Source - The Chronicle
