Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Prices, currency manipulation is corruption, says Zacc

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has described the country's rampant price hikes and alleged currency manipulation as corruption.

Speaking during a National Anti-Corruption Strategy Steering Committee meeting for 2023, Zacc chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said all Zimbabweans should be involved in the fight against corruption.

The meeting brought together stakeholders involved in Zimbabwe's fight against corruption to come up with the best policies that promote accountability.

Calling for robust policies that prevent corruption, Matanda-Moyo said: "We must come up with best policies which are transparent, which promote accountability, financial discipline in terms of currency manipulation and pricing corruption whereby people tend to want to profit."

Urging the urgent enactment of a law that protects whistleblowers, she added: "Without protecting whistleblowers, there can be no fight against corruption because witnesses respond to what other whistleblowers have faced.

"So, if there is victimisation of whistleblowers, people tend to shy away from reporting, hence the importance of having this piece of legislation in place."

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent) also called on government to move with the changing times and growing population to provide enough funding for Zacc programmes and infrastructure.

"The government should take into consideration and move along with the changing times. The catch and release mode is not working for this is the failure by the government to accommodate more prisoners due to lack of prisons," he said.

The meeting also came up with various committees to craft strategies and ways to completely erase corruption from its deepest roots.

Source - newsday
More on: #Zacc, #Prices, #Forex

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Luton target Nakamba signature

38 mins ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA driving a stolen truck

39 mins ago | 92 Views

Dashcam gives away armed robbers

39 mins ago | 64 Views

The day Zanu-PF stole the election

40 mins ago | 73 Views

Zec to blame for electoral disputes

41 mins ago | 16 Views

Kariba: Zimbabwe's dormant tourism jewel

41 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe's female politicians moan over cyber-bullying

42 mins ago | 12 Views

Shaka Zulu is back in pop culture

42 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe retailers ban in-store pictures

43 mins ago | 31 Views

Kasukuwere running against time to shake off 'violent' tag

43 mins ago | 74 Views

Corrupt CID officer-in-charge transferred

43 mins ago | 44 Views

Tourists flock to Kariba for the famous bream

44 mins ago | 28 Views

Metallon to take over Redwing Mine

44 mins ago | 16 Views

Mystery death in Emganwini leaves community shaken

44 mins ago | 36 Views

ZRP calls for recruits

45 mins ago | 19 Views

Bosso auditors quit amid threats, tensions

45 mins ago | 19 Views

Wife finds husband's body hanging on gate

45 mins ago | 35 Views

How Bulawayo's suburbs pay homage to Ndebele Kingdom's legacy

46 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe takes cricket centre stage

46 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa launches ICC World Cup Qualifier

46 mins ago | 8 Views

Beitbridge Border Post automation a game-changer, says Mthuli Ncube

47 mins ago | 14 Views

ZACC targets estate agents, exchange rate manipulators

47 mins ago | 15 Views

Ashok Leyland keen on Zimbabwe market

48 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe: Chekhov's middle age monks

48 mins ago | 7 Views

ToThe Zimbabwe Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa did Me A Huge Favor

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Mr. President, you can't make the nation suffer simply because of your ego!

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Testing HIV negative when on HIV medication, what's happening?

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Biti must remain MP, it's in national interest' argue Zamchiya. Surely, not just to 'legitimise sham elections!'

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

What happened to the revolutionary spirit in today's Zimbabwe youths?

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

23 August 2023: Our chance to make a difference?

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Drug addict jumps to his death

11 hrs ago | 713 Views

Chamisa finalising candidate list

15 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Ostallos Siziba takes a swipe at Jonathan Moyo

15 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Zimbabwe ready to shake off global 'bad press'

15 hrs ago | 383 Views

SADC countries except South Africa scrap roaming charges

15 hrs ago | 802 Views

Russian delivers nuclear weapons to Belarus

15 hrs ago | 720 Views

Mnangagwa orders central bank to stop foreign currency borrowing

17 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Bruce Kangwa open to Bosso return

17 hrs ago | 274 Views

Acting Gweru Town Clerk acquitted

19 hrs ago | 349 Views

Who wants to challenge the strong man?

19 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zanu-PF chairperson, cop cleared of rape

19 hrs ago | 318 Views

Bogus cop arrested in Harare

19 hrs ago | 264 Views

Ben Mucheche dies

19 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Losers imposed as winners

20 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Zisco set to start mining operations

23 hrs ago | 668 Views

Mwonzora reveals why he threatened to kill ex-employee

24 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mnangagwa singles out Innscor pricing system

16 Jun 2023 at 08:37hrs | 2127 Views

Zimbabweans resort to comedy to cope with failing economy

16 Jun 2023 at 08:19hrs | 583 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days