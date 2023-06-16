Luton target Nakamba signature

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Chief executive Gary Sweet expects Luton to start their summer recruitment shortly after revealing the Hatters would be "active" in the transfer window soon.With business officially allowed to take place from Wednesday this week, it's clear that boss Rob Edwards will be given funds to spend as he looks to shape a squad that can compete in the Premier League.So far, from the more realistic rumours, free agents Joel Latibeaudiere and Asmir Begovic have been linked, along with Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers and Birmingham winger Tahith Chong, while Luton would like to bring back both Cody Drameh and Marvelous Nakamba on permanent deals after their impressive spells when on loan from Leeds United and Aston Villa last term.Town CEO Gary Sweet at the promotion paradeTown CEO Gary Sweet at the promotion paradeSpeaking on Sky Sports, Sweet said: "We have got a lot to do, with the window opening this week, we're obviously doing an awful lot of work in terms of our recruitment."We do a lot of diligence on our recruitment, so that's beavering away underneath and we'll start soon to be active I think on that and that's when it starts to get even more real."With Luton having won promotion to the top flight for the first time in over 30 years just under three weeks ago, on whether he had been table to take it all in and relish in the moment yet, Sweet, who also gave an update on how the rebuilding of the Bobbers Stand was going, added: "A chance to sit back and enjoy it?"No, but I am enjoying it."We love being busy here, we love to be active, we love bit of pressure, it's what drives us on actually."It's how we are, ambitious about our lives and about our club."So everybody's a bit tired, but actually there's a lot of adrenaline going round these days."We're ploughing through everything very nicely and enjoying it while were doing it."