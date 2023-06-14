Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe triple murder suspect arrested in Ireland after two years on run

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Man wanted in Zimbabwe for allegedly shooting second wife, her suspected lover and female friend

A man from Zimbabwe who is wanted to face charges for three murders there has been arrested by gardaí and appeared before the courts.

The Irish Times has learned he faces unrelated, more minor, charges in the Republic.

He was arrested by gardaí this week in relation to those offences, allegedly committed since he has been in Ireland. The triple murder suspect has already appeared before the courts and been remanded in custody.

The authorities in Zimbabwe have been in contact with Interpol, and with An Garda Siochana, about locating him and then seeking his arrest for extradition back to Zimbabwe to face trial there.

The man's second wife and a man she was suspected of being in a relationship with were shot dead in Gweru in April 2021. Another woman, who was a friend of his second wife, was also shot dead in the incident.

The authorities in Zimbabwe allege he shot all three in a crime of passion and want him to stand trial on those charges. The man shot dead was a rival of the accused's in the car trade in Gweru, a city in central Zimbabwe.

The authorities in Zimbabwe claimed last month though an Interpol Red Notice had been issued for his arrest, they believe he had travelled to Ireland under a false identity. They further claimed to have information that he had applied for international protection, with family members, in Ireland and was living in a facility in west Dublin pending the processing of his application.

However, an Interpol Red Notice is not the same as an international arrest warrant as it does not carry the power of arrest. Instead, a suspect subject to such a notice would have to be arrested in the country they were living, before the authorities seeking their extradition began a separate process to secure the suspect's return to their country to stand trial.

The authorities in Zimbabwe believe the man left the country after the treble shooting on April 23rd, 2021, for South Africa before travelling on to the Republic.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said a man in his late 30s had been arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of offences contrary to the Criminal Justice Theft & Fraud Offences Act 2001.

"The male has appeared before the District Court and is currently remanded in custody," the statement said. "As the male is currently before the court, An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."


Source - TheIrishTimes

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

ED shouldn't indoctrinate our children to idolize tyranny!

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Biden 'wannabe dictator' - Producer fired

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa right-hand man sends stern warning to Zanu-PF primaries' losers

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Luton target Nakamba signature

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA driving a stolen truck

4 hrs ago | 509 Views

Dashcam gives away armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

The day Zanu-PF stole the election

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zec to blame for electoral disputes

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Kariba: Zimbabwe's dormant tourism jewel

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Prices, currency manipulation is corruption, says Zacc

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe's female politicians moan over cyber-bullying

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Shaka Zulu is back in pop culture

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe retailers ban in-store pictures

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Kasukuwere running against time to shake off 'violent' tag

4 hrs ago | 510 Views

Corrupt CID officer-in-charge transferred

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Tourists flock to Kariba for the famous bream

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Metallon to take over Redwing Mine

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mystery death in Emganwini leaves community shaken

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

ZRP calls for recruits

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bosso auditors quit amid threats, tensions

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Wife finds husband's body hanging on gate

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

How Bulawayo's suburbs pay homage to Ndebele Kingdom's legacy

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe takes cricket centre stage

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa launches ICC World Cup Qualifier

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Beitbridge Border Post automation a game-changer, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

ZACC targets estate agents, exchange rate manipulators

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ashok Leyland keen on Zimbabwe market

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe: Chekhov's middle age monks

4 hrs ago | 16 Views

ToThe Zimbabwe Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa did Me A Huge Favor

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mr. President, you can't make the nation suffer simply because of your ego!

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Testing HIV negative when on HIV medication, what's happening?

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

'Biti must remain MP, it's in national interest' argue Zamchiya. Surely, not just to 'legitimise sham elections!'

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

What happened to the revolutionary spirit in today's Zimbabwe youths?

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

23 August 2023: Our chance to make a difference?

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Drug addict jumps to his death

15 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chamisa finalising candidate list

19 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Ostallos Siziba takes a swipe at Jonathan Moyo

19 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Zimbabwe ready to shake off global 'bad press'

19 hrs ago | 392 Views

SADC countries except South Africa scrap roaming charges

19 hrs ago | 850 Views

Russian delivers nuclear weapons to Belarus

19 hrs ago | 747 Views

Mnangagwa orders central bank to stop foreign currency borrowing

21 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Bruce Kangwa open to Bosso return

21 hrs ago | 289 Views

Acting Gweru Town Clerk acquitted

22 hrs ago | 355 Views

Who wants to challenge the strong man?

22 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zanu-PF chairperson, cop cleared of rape

22 hrs ago | 333 Views

Bogus cop arrested in Harare

22 hrs ago | 273 Views

Ben Mucheche dies

23 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Losers imposed as winners

23 hrs ago | 1063 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days