Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa right-hand man sends stern warning to Zanu-PF primaries' losers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER State Security Minister Owen Ncube has bluntly warned MPs who suffered defeat in the Zanu-PF primaries against contesting as independent candidates in the upcoming general elections.

Zanu-PF held its primary elections in March which saw some heavyweights losing their ticket to represent the party in the August 23 polls.

Notable names like Philip Chiyangwa, Ziyambi Ziyambi, Sekai Nzenza, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Joseph Chinotimba, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka bit the dust.

Ncube, Gokwe Kana's parliamentarian, sailed through the party's internal elections uncontested.

In President Emmerson Mnangagwa's home province, Midlands, there have been reports of bhora musango threats by an electorate disgruntled over candidate imposition, rigging among other issues.

While others plan to contest as independent candidates some are declaring support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, rallying behind the politburo's selected candidates.

Addressing ex-combatants in Redcliff recently, Mudha as Ncube is widely known in political circles described the daring move to run independently as "anti-revolutionary".

He said: "We have people who lost in primary elections and we heard they want to contest as independent candidates.  We don't have that kind of language in Zanu-PF. In Zanu-PF we don't vote for an independent candidate, if you are now contesting as an independent candidate it simply means you are now anti-revolutionary."

"We will not vote for you. Don't use our party name to stand as an independent. the moment you stand as an independent candidate you are now an enemy of Zanu-PF, you are an enemy of the revolution. There is no Zanu-PF person who will vote for anyone who will contest as an independent candidate."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

ED shouldn't indoctrinate our children to idolize tyranny!

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Biden 'wannabe dictator' - Producer fired

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe triple murder suspect arrested in Ireland after two years on run

4 hrs ago | 529 Views

Luton target Nakamba signature

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA driving a stolen truck

4 hrs ago | 508 Views

Dashcam gives away armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

The day Zanu-PF stole the election

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zec to blame for electoral disputes

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Kariba: Zimbabwe's dormant tourism jewel

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Prices, currency manipulation is corruption, says Zacc

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe's female politicians moan over cyber-bullying

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Shaka Zulu is back in pop culture

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe retailers ban in-store pictures

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Kasukuwere running against time to shake off 'violent' tag

4 hrs ago | 509 Views

Corrupt CID officer-in-charge transferred

4 hrs ago | 419 Views

Tourists flock to Kariba for the famous bream

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Metallon to take over Redwing Mine

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mystery death in Emganwini leaves community shaken

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

ZRP calls for recruits

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bosso auditors quit amid threats, tensions

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Wife finds husband's body hanging on gate

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

How Bulawayo's suburbs pay homage to Ndebele Kingdom's legacy

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe takes cricket centre stage

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa launches ICC World Cup Qualifier

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Beitbridge Border Post automation a game-changer, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZACC targets estate agents, exchange rate manipulators

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ashok Leyland keen on Zimbabwe market

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe: Chekhov's middle age monks

4 hrs ago | 16 Views

ToThe Zimbabwe Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa did Me A Huge Favor

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mr. President, you can't make the nation suffer simply because of your ego!

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Testing HIV negative when on HIV medication, what's happening?

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

'Biti must remain MP, it's in national interest' argue Zamchiya. Surely, not just to 'legitimise sham elections!'

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

What happened to the revolutionary spirit in today's Zimbabwe youths?

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

23 August 2023: Our chance to make a difference?

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Drug addict jumps to his death

15 hrs ago | 759 Views

Chamisa finalising candidate list

19 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Ostallos Siziba takes a swipe at Jonathan Moyo

19 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Zimbabwe ready to shake off global 'bad press'

19 hrs ago | 392 Views

SADC countries except South Africa scrap roaming charges

19 hrs ago | 849 Views

Russian delivers nuclear weapons to Belarus

19 hrs ago | 747 Views

Mnangagwa orders central bank to stop foreign currency borrowing

21 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Bruce Kangwa open to Bosso return

21 hrs ago | 287 Views

Acting Gweru Town Clerk acquitted

22 hrs ago | 355 Views

Who wants to challenge the strong man?

22 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zanu-PF chairperson, cop cleared of rape

22 hrs ago | 333 Views

Bogus cop arrested in Harare

22 hrs ago | 273 Views

Ben Mucheche dies

23 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Losers imposed as winners

23 hrs ago | 1063 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days