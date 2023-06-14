Mnangagwa right-hand man sends stern warning to Zanu-PF primaries' losers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FORMER State Security Minister Owen Ncube has bluntly warned MPs who suffered defeat in the Zanu-PF primaries against contesting as independent candidates in the upcoming general elections.Zanu-PF held its primary elections in March which saw some heavyweights losing their ticket to represent the party in the August 23 polls.Notable names like Philip Chiyangwa, Ziyambi Ziyambi, Sekai Nzenza, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Joseph Chinotimba, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka bit the dust.Ncube, Gokwe Kana's parliamentarian, sailed through the party's internal elections uncontested.In President Emmerson Mnangagwa's home province, Midlands, there have been reports of bhora musango threats by an electorate disgruntled over candidate imposition, rigging among other issues.While others plan to contest as independent candidates some are declaring support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, rallying behind the politburo's selected candidates.Addressing ex-combatants in Redcliff recently, Mudha as Ncube is widely known in political circles described the daring move to run independently as "anti-revolutionary".He said: "We have people who lost in primary elections and we heard they want to contest as independent candidates. We don't have that kind of language in Zanu-PF. In Zanu-PF we don't vote for an independent candidate, if you are now contesting as an independent candidate it simply means you are now anti-revolutionary.""We will not vote for you. Don't use our party name to stand as an independent. the moment you stand as an independent candidate you are now an enemy of Zanu-PF, you are an enemy of the revolution. There is no Zanu-PF person who will vote for anyone who will contest as an independent candidate."