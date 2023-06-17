Polygamist ordered to stop abusing wife

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A woman from Matope village in Domboshava dragged her husband to court for domestic violence after she turned down his request to marry two more wives."Your worship, I was thoroughly beaten by this man (Nowell Saini) because I told him that I will not accept his plan to bring his two other wives to our homestead," Irene Nyambo told Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavira.Saini, however, told the court that Nyambo was refusing him access to their matrimonial home."I returned to the village and saw a stranger building a hut on my piece of land," he said."I later learned that the applicant had sold that piece of land and I confronted her."