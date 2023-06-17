Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

West Bromwich Albion target Nakamba after Luton Town heroics

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
ENGLISH Championship side West Bromwich Albion are reportedly monitoring Marvelous Nakamba's situation at Aston Villa following his successful loan spell at newly promoted Premier League side Luton Town.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder is attracting interest following his memorable spell at Luton Town this past season.

Nakamba, who had been deemed surplus to requirements at his parent club Aston Villa, played a crucial role in Luton Town's promotion to the English top-flight league despite joining Rob Edwards' team in January.

However, although Nakamba has earned himself cult hero status at Luton Town his chances of returning to Aston Villa ahead of next season are very slim with their boss Unai Emery reportedly making it clear that has "no intention" to reintegrate the Zimbabwe international into the squad.

Although the Zimbabwean is under contract until 2024, he is expected to move on during the upcoming transfer window period.

Luton Town, who are popularly known by their fans as The Hatters, are reportedly firm favourites to re-sign Nakamba on a permanent transfer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Edwards is expected to push for his club to sign Nakamba permanently having showered the Zimbabwean star with praises following his impact during the just-ended season," Edwards said recently.

"He's been brilliant, I keep joking about it, but I'm serious as well, I keep telling everyone and I say it to the lads, he's my favourite player in world football at the moment.

"He can do what he wants, he's been great, so humble, the charity work he does back home. He came into our club, so humble, he smiles every day, he trains exactly how he plays. He will kick people in training, he will train like that, but he's been the real bit of glue that's brought us together.

"He's made us even more resilient, we were doing well before he came in, but he's been a fantastic signing, no doubt about it. "His human qualities as well and what does on the pitch, he's been top," Edwards added.

According to several reports in the British media, Luton Town are expected to face competition from West Bromwich Albion, who are also keen to sign the Warriors star.

Albion were keen to sign the midfielder in January before he opted to join Luton.

Albion are now thought to be "keeping an eye on his future," and have the midfielder on their summer list, claims reporter Darren Witcoop.

Source - NewZimbabwe
