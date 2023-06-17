Mnangagwa takes campaign trail to Anglican Church

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Saturday pampered the Anglican Church with funds ostensibly channelled to rehabilitate its shrine in Mashonaland East before pleading with the church to support the ruling party in the upcoming polls.Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga graced the Anglican Church of the Province of Central Africa 56th Pilgrimage, celebrating the life and ministry of Bernard Mizeki at the Bernard Mizeki Shrine in Marondera.Mnangagwa pledged money and promised to deliver social amenities to Anglican's revered Bernard Mizeki shrine.Taking advantage of thousands that gathered at Bernard Mizeki shrine, Mnangagwa canvassed for support in the August 23 polls."I thought that at a pilgrimage there will be many people. If you are the head of State, with many people like this I take advantage and come."When we were landing here, seeing multitudes of congregants I praised the Lord because the congregants and Bishops are among some who vote. There is a relationship between the State and the church. Whatever you ask you shall be given, I am now asking you for August 2023. You are believers and you take heed of God's word," said Mnangagwa.Zimbabwe is heading to polls in August which will pit Mnangagwa and opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.Mnangagwa is seeking a fresh mandate and he is leaving nothing to chance, trotting across the country canvassing for support.Mnangagwa has targeted religious sects as a hunting ground for votes.Prior to his visit to the revered shrine, some leaders of the Anglican church had registered their displeasure over the inclusion of Mnangagwa and other Zanu PF leaders as guests.Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is not duty-bound to follow the dictates of the West in holding elections."With this regard, I appeal to the Anglican church and other churches within our country to preach and pray for peace, unity, and love, before, during, and after elections. You will see those from England and America saying we want your elections to be peaceful. Us as Zimbabweans are the ones who want elections to run smoothly without being told by people in New York."