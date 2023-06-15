Zimbabwean mixed martial arts prodigy dies in USA

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ARTHUR Mpofu, a budding mixed martial arts prodigy has died at the age of 27.Mpofu died following a road traffic accident in the US according to his former boxing champion father Morris Chiwawula.Speaking from Botswana this morning Chiwawula said the mixed martial arts proponent who died last Monday would be buried here in Zimbabwe with a fundraising campaign at US$20 000 of the US$23 000 needed to bring his body home