$27 million identity fraud suspect arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE have arrested a suspected cyber-criminal who allegedly hacked WhatsApp accounts, cloned bank cards, and stole people's identities to commit fraud.

Trynos Muzanenhamo (25) was arrested after a high-speed chase in Chiendambuya, Headlands, Manicaland Province.

He, police said, committed the crimes between June 2020 and June 2023 where he conned his victims of more than $27 million.

His accomplices, Trevor Muzanenhamo, Bradwell Shangwa and Timothy Bvuramiti are still at large.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect used various techniques such as card cloning, identity theft, WhatsApp hacking, social media-aided advance fee fraud, corporate account hacking, phishing scams, and hot airtime recharge scams, among others to dupe individuals and companies.

"On the 15th June 2023 detectives from Criminal Investigation Departments Commercial Crimes Division, Harare acted on received information and arrested Trynos Muzanenhamo in Chiendambuya, Headlands after a speed chase. The suspect was arrested while driving a Toyota GD 6 vehicle which he was using as a getaway car," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

 It is alleged that the suspect once was once employed by a mobile phone operator where he sent a One Time Password code to unsuspecting members of the public for confirmation thereby enabling him to gain access to unsuspecting persons' bank accounts.

The hacked accounts were used to receive fraudulently obtained funds from various sources according to the statement.

"The suspect would hack WhatsApp accounts, use foreign accounts and fake identity documents to create fraudulent accounts which he used to defraud individuals and companies. Subsequently, the victims were duped approximately ZW$ 27 996 000 and US$1 800" read the press statement.

 The police are appealing to members of the public who could have been defrauded through phone hacking, WhatsApp hacking and identity theft hacking to report these cases to the Criminal Investigation Crimes Division, Harare, or report to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect's accomplices.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi added that "Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (242) 703631 or WhatsApp on +263 712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station.

Source - The Chronicle

