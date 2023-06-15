Latest News Editor's Choice


4 dead, 6 injured in road accident

FOUR people died while six were injured when a Toyota Wish overturned at the 68-kilometer mark along the Roy-Chiredzi Road. Police confirmed the incident which occurred on 16 June, on twitter.

"The ZRP verifies a deadly road traffic accident that occurred on 16/06/23 at the 68-kilometer mark along the Roy-Chiredzi Road, killing four individuals and injuring six others when a Toyota Wish vehicle carrying ten passengers went off the road to the left before crashing twice.

The deceased' remains were brought to Musiso Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination, while the injured were admitted to the same facility.," read the tweet.


Source - The Chronicle
