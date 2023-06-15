Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe urges unity among lithium miners

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has called on lithium players to work together to establish value-addition plants for lithium concentrates.

Currently there are around eight different lithium exploration and mining projects at different development stages.

These include Arcadia Lithium Mine, Sabi Star Lithium, Zulu Lithium Project, Step Aside Lithium Project, Mirrorplex Lithium Project, Kamativi Lithium Project, Mutoko Lithium Private Limited and Bikita Lithium Minerals.

Addressing delegates at the lithium symposium which kicked off yesterday at the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (CoMZ) annual conference in Victoria Falls, Mines minister Winston Chitando threatened to impose levies on those who will fail to value add.

"It is very important that the lithium players in this country work together. You need to work more closely than you are today," he said.

"With lithium, where are we? I was talking and making reference to lithium concentrates. Obviously, the intention of the government is to see you moving the whole value chain. It is important for us to work together with industry to ensure that industry achieves its own goal and also as government, we achieve our goal for the value addition."

Chitando added: "As things stand, we do have, to some extent, I could say plans by individual companies to establish value addition of lithium concentrates. As government, once we have an entity which can value add beyond the lithium concentrates and goes a stage higher, two things will happen: the extreme case will be to ban exports of the lithium concentrates which won't happen but we will impose a levy."

Zimbabwe is the world's sixth largest lithium producer with its output rising steadily in recent years from 1 200 tonnes produced in 2021.

Government believes Zimbabwe has the potential to account for 20% of global lithium output when all known reserves are exploited.

"So, it is important that the lithium players get together. Those who are establishing plants for value addition, the next stage is work together. If you don't work together to establish a timeline, we will establish it for you," he warned.

"So, we would want a clear and consolidated plan. Yes, we do have plans from individual companies but there are some who are silent and what will happen is if an entity comes and says they will do it by 2026, that becomes our milestone and by 2026 those who are not going beyond lithium concentrate stage we will put in a levy.

"So, it's very important that you work together. We do have plans which have been submitted by some of the investors who would want to go the whole way to the value chain. If you continue to work in silos it's fine, but at the end of the day we will come up with a position which is not favourable to some players."

Ecobank South Africa country head Clement Chamboko weighed in saying: "Let's break the regional silos. We hear of our individual deficits. Together we can leverage each other's resources."

Source - Newsday
More on: #Lithium, #Miners, #UNity

Comments


Must Read

Econet increases tariffs again

1 hr ago | 167 Views

BCC trench excavation- motorists beware

1 hr ago | 66 Views

History of election mischief: From mlolongo system to vote buying

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chamisa, Biti clash will not end well

2 hrs ago | 683 Views

'Green Bombers' groupings haggle over who 'owns' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

'Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe to ruins,' says US economist Steve Hanke

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Kasukuwere raps Mnangagwa for reneging on 2018 campaign promises, looting minerals

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

BCC 'ignoring' housing waiting list

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Bulawayo dams not silted, claims Zinwa

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Vote ED, Zanu-PF chef orders civil servants

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Kasukuwere to contest as an independent

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Chipinge gears for Zanu-PF manifesto launch

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zanu-PF official's sentence quashed

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Tenant publicly taunts HIV-positive landlady

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Critics slam Patriot Bill

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZPC appeal papers against Chivayo ruling in shambles

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

From baba to daddy; the epic transformation of our time

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Employee's right to fair wages

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Stands-for-votes gimmicks must stop

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa set to snub most incumbent MPs

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Old Gwanda Road project begins

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe police gear up for elections

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF candidates warned

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

'US dollar appetite cannot be satisfied in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Manhunt for baby dumper

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe needs a peaceful, credible, free and fair election

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Matebeleland's untapped acting talent impresses film producers

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Call to speed up rehabilitation of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

'Mucheche used his resources to sustain liberation struggle'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licence backlog set to be cleared

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's elections Nomination Court to sit tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chinese firms target US$13bn Zimbabwe project

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Businessman in court for threatening mechanic

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Fuel smuggling hampers growth

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Sudanese rebels attack, ransack Zimbabwe ambassador's home

14 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Chamisa says losing CCC candidates are free to stand as independents

14 hrs ago | 904 Views

Search for stray lion in Filabusi continues

14 hrs ago | 367 Views

'CCC malcontents exposed by the nomination process'

14 hrs ago | 741 Views

Zambia recovers its stolen helicopter from Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Bereka Mwana is backward, archaic and a discredited voting method

15 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Biti was rigged to make way for Chamisa sympathiser'

16 hrs ago | 2132 Views

Mnangagwa cannot win any leadership position in a fair and open political process

16 hrs ago | 510 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's urban population are lodgers - report

16 hrs ago | 334 Views

4 dead, 6 injured in road accident

16 hrs ago | 432 Views

Shebeen Queen set ablaze for refusing beer credit

16 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zimbabwean woman arrested in SA

16 hrs ago | 502 Views

$27 million identity fraud suspect arrested

16 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwean mixed martial arts prodigy dies in USA

16 hrs ago | 336 Views

Intermediated Money Transfer Tax reduced from 4 to 1%

16 hrs ago | 192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days