Vote ED, Zanu-PF chef orders civil servants

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FORMER State Security minister Owen "Mudha" Ncube has ordered civil servants to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa as payback for his "outstanding leadership and unparalleled commitment" to addressing their plight.Addressing members of a Zanu-PF affiliate group, Teachers for Economic Development (Teachers4ED), in Kwekwe on Saturday, Ncube who is the ruling party's Midlands provincial secretary for security said Mnangagwa's re-election bid hinged on support from civil servants."The second republic values your (civil servants) contribution to the nation in all sectors of the economy," Ncube said.He added: "As civil servants, you are implementers of government programmes. You bring light to our communities in terms of education. Let me assure you that government is doing everything in its power to address the plight and concerns of our civil servants.""He is a visionary leader who has transformed Zimbabwe within a very short space of time and he is a man of action with a vision even beyond 2030," Ncube said. Over the years, Zanu-PF has prromised salary increases among other benefits to civil servants whenever the country prepares for general elections.Critics, however, argue that the promises are not fulfilled hence government employees continue to earn slave wages.Civil servants, especially teachers, have been demanding better working conditions and US dollar salaries for some years.