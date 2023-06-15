Kasukuwere raps Mnangagwa for reneging on 2018 campaign promises, looting minerals

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SELF-EXILED former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere says he will be filing his papers when the nomination court sits on Wednesday to select candidates for the upcoming general elections.He recently confirmed his presidential candidature in the August 23 plebiscite.Kasukuwere is one of former late President Robert Mugabe's allies who were hounded out of the country by the military in the November 2017 coup.Despite making a brief return in 2018, Kasukuwere has remained holed up in South Africa since.He was on trial over a slew of criminal charges which were later quashed by the courts.In a statement, the ex-minister said: "My dear comrades, I have written to illustrate some of the challenges we face. In so doing, I have taken the extraordinary step in these extraordinary times to make myself available for election to the office of the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe."I will be standing as an independent Candidate in the 23rd August 2023 national elections."In so doing, I will be proceeding to file my candidature in the nomination court in Harare on 21st June 2023."Having served under the ruling party for decades, Kasukuwere described his decision to run as an independent candidate as "painful".He added: "Unfortunately, to this day, notwithstanding a promise to let "bygones be bygones" post-November 2017 and a pledge to "restore the legacy" and values of our liberation movement, we continue to witness exclusionary politics; persecution of members who loyally served the people, the party, the government, and the late founding President, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe."It is unacceptable that the so-called new dispensation has exiled myself and many other comrades over one key disagreement about how the internal succession process ought to have been handled."Our position was and remains clear, that without intimidation, and abuse of state institutions, Cde Mnangagwa could never have won and cannot win any leadership position in a fair and open political process."Kasukuwere laid into Mnangagwa for defaulting on his 2018 campaign promises saying the Zanu-PF leader should not be afforded another five-year term in office."In his 2018 campaign, Cde Mnangagwa promised to deliver health care for all, electricity, he promised the youth jobs, he promised educational reforms; he promised modern railway system; he promised to mechanise, modernise and grow the economy; he promised to conduct social and security reforms that predicate our international re engagement needs."On all counts, he has failed on his own promises. "He further castigated the ‘dodgy' "for ED" groups which have unlimited resources while the Zanu-PF structures remain unfunded and slammed Mnangagwa for plundering Zimbabwe's minerals."It is known that from Sandawana to Makaha his family has taken over gold mining, including having shares in government companies."The government is silent on diamond exports which are unaccounted for."You are all aware that his family has taken over imports, distribution, and sale of fuel."You are all aware that his family and associates are involved in almost all the multi-billion-dollar Belarus deals."You have seen the obscenity of their sudden wealth, yet they argued that President Mugabe was surrounded by criminals," he said.