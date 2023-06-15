BCC trench excavation- motorists beware

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council will be digging trenches across 15th Avenue between George Silundika Street and Fife Street as internet service provider Utande will be laying optic cables.In a statement BCC town clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the excavations will begin on Wednesday 21 June and will continue until Thursday 21 June."The excavations will begin at 7am and will 6pm. Motorists using affected roads are urged to drive with care along deviations created, use alternative routes and obey traffic signs at all times. Instructions being issued by flagmen should be obeyed for motorists' safety," said Mr Dube.