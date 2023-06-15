Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP leads invasion of sacred mountain

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A CARTEL in Mberengwa led by Zanu-PF aspiring MP for the constituency and gold baron Tinashe "Goga" Shumba has angered the community by invading Janasi Mountain, which is considered sacred, in search of gold, lithium, iron ore, antimony, emeralds and diamonds, without consulting the local community.

Villagers also believe the cartel does not have an environmental impact assessment (EIA) certificate.

The NewsHawks has established that the group, which also includes foreign nationals, arrived at the mountain last week with heavy machinery including front-end loaders, explosives, drilling machines and other heavy earthmoving equipment.

They are blasting sections of the mountain. Janasi Mountain is sacred to the Zimi Machingamidze branch of the ruling clan of Chief Sadiki and several of their ancestors are buried there.

It is protected by customary laws from being dese[1]crated. Villagers say the mining activities have dese[1]crated the graves. In one of the photos obtained by this publication, Shumba's white Toyota Hilux double cab is caught on camera while parked beside a front-end loader gathering ore mixed with red soil on site.

 Other photos show deep gullies and trenches that have already been left open at the foot of the mountain while other pictures show that vegetation has been cleared. Takavafira Zhou, who is the Mberengwa Lithium Community Development Group secretary, said the developments have angered the local community.

"They do not have papers (Mines ministry permit and environmental impact assesment). They have not engaged local community. They are using political muscle of belonging to Zanu-PF. As people of Mberengwa, we are worried about cartels intruding into Mberengwa that start to mine gold, lithium, platinum, chrome, emerald, cop[1]per, tantalite antimony, lime etc without engaging local communities and carrying out an EIA.

"We are not against exploitation of mineral resources of Mberengwa, but against plunder, looting, wrecking and siphoning of natural resources without environmental and cultural considerations of host communities, let alone without any promises of dividends," he said.

 Benson Bhasera, the Midlands manager or the Environmental Management Agency confirmed to The NewsHawks in an interview that no EIA had been issued to any company or individual to conduct mining operations at Janasi Mountain.

"What I can tell you is that there is a lot of anarchy in the areas of Mberengwa, especially in wards that cut off the Midlands province with Masvingo. As for any operations at Janasi Moun[1]tain, we have not issued any EIA. Our officer is going to be investigating on what is happening there," he said.

According to section 97 of the Environmental Management Act, mining companies are required to undertake an EIA and apply for an EIA certificate from the Environmental Management Act.

 An EIA systematically examines both beneficial and adverse impacts of the proposed project over and above the prevailing conditions and ensure that these combined impacts are taken into account during project design. Zhou, who is also the Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe president, hinted that there could be an upheaval in Mberengwa arising from the plunder of the sacred Janasi Mountain.

 "The people of Mberengwa may be forced by circumstances to organise and collectively use any means necessary to stop environmental terrorism currently ensuing at Mount Janasi. We must be consulted right from the initial phase of any mining activities irrespective of political connections of those involved.

"Right now Mberengwa has nothing to show for its wealth of natural resources and it is unacceptable," he said. When contacted for comment, Shumba evad[1]ed questions.

"I am in a meeting but I can hear you since I have already answered the phone," he said. Upon being asked on the issue, he then said: "Let me call you after the meeting."

He later said he was not involved in any mining activities. Villagers from around Mt Janasi who spoke to The NewsHawks said the mining activities were disrespectful of the community.

"If it was a genuine mining project, we would see even proper structures like cabins and fencing of the area happening, but there is nothing like that. It's just strange people who have come with Shumba, invading the place and drilling all over.

"How can you have the audacity to drill on graves just to look for some minerals? It is un – heard of in our culture and history," said one villager, Trust Mumbure. Another villager, Mercy Ngorimbe, said the haphazard mining happening on the mountain will have a bad bearing on both livestock, wildlife and humans.

"Besides desecration of the sacred mountain, wildlife is likely going to run away into our fields and homes which will increase our conflict with them. On the other hand, our livestock are going to be trapped in those pits, including some villagers. It's a big crisis that has come on our land," she said.

There has been cases of violations of customary laws that protect ancestral land for locals in the past. In March 2021, villagers in the Dinde area of Hwange district faced a similar predicament when they faced eviction to pave for a planned coal-mining project by Chinese-owned Beifa Investment Company that kicked off with the drilling of graves as part of its prospecting activities.

The dispute attracted the interest of the Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG), a civil society advocacy group, as well as the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) who instituted legal action to stop the eviction of the villagers. Dinde is home to thousands of people from the Nambya and Tonga ethnic communities.

Whange Central legislator Daniel Molokele (CCC) had to wade into the land dispute and the decision to displace the villagers was rescinded. The government also came under the spot – light for trying to evict nearly 13 000 Shangani people in Chiredzi, Masvingo province, to pave way for a grass production entity. After public pressure, the planned lucerne grass project was halted.

According to Human Rights Watch, Local Government minister July Moyo on 26 February published a legal notice ordering the eviction of the indigenous people, occupying approximately 12 940 hectares of Chilonga communal land in Chiredzi, south-eastern Zimbabwe.

 They were ordered to leave immediately unless they acquire fresh rights of use or occupation to that land. The legal notice, Statutory Instrument 50 of 2021, indicated that the land was being set aside for the production of lucerne grass which is used as stockfeed.

Source - newshawks
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Chamisa, #CCC

Comments

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Zimbabwe smash Dutch in World Cup qualifier

58 mins ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa file nomination papers

1 hr ago | 217 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway now a deathtrap

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Sudan condemns the raid of Zimbabwe's embassy and the ambassador's house

1 hr ago | 123 Views

'Full dollarisation suicidal for Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

SA officials demand bribes from Zimbabwe permit holders

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, claims Chamisa's CCC

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Jonathan Moyo blocked by Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chamisa files nomination papers as CCC reports intimidation of candidates

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe says Sudan rebel attack on ambassador's home 'sheer criminality'

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Teacher found hanged after collecting pay

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe reduces load-shedding

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mangwe, Bulilima villagers go online

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe official bank rate latest

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Sikhala trial to continue next week

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Minister Kazembe in violence storm

3 hrs ago | 625 Views

Palestine calls for intervention to curb massive killings

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

ZNYSGA Distances Themselves From The Banket Utterances

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Government holds workshop on climate service framework

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Police assault bogus soldiers

6 hrs ago | 814 Views

Cyber criminal faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 550 Views

Chidhakwa denies abuse of office allegations

8 hrs ago | 838 Views

Minister fingered in Chief's attack

8 hrs ago | 1442 Views

We Africans have our ways of doing things the African way

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mugabe and Other Leftist Heroes: Progressive Endorse Tyranny

9 hrs ago | 561 Views

If ED doing great job why is he afraid to be questioned by the nation?

9 hrs ago | 477 Views

Government of Zimbabwe helps meet refugees' food needs

9 hrs ago | 102 Views

Econet increases tariffs again

11 hrs ago | 677 Views

BCC trench excavation- motorists beware

11 hrs ago | 253 Views

History of election mischief: From mlolongo system to vote buying

12 hrs ago | 501 Views

Chamisa, Biti clash will not end well

12 hrs ago | 4545 Views

'Green Bombers' groupings haggle over who 'owns' Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1707 Views

'Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe to ruins,' says US economist Steve Hanke

13 hrs ago | 834 Views

Kasukuwere raps Mnangagwa for reneging on 2018 campaign promises, looting minerals

13 hrs ago | 832 Views

BCC 'ignoring' housing waiting list

13 hrs ago | 381 Views

Bulawayo dams not silted, claims Zinwa

13 hrs ago | 330 Views

Vote ED, Zanu-PF chef orders civil servants

13 hrs ago | 951 Views

Kasukuwere to contest as an independent

13 hrs ago | 833 Views

Chipinge gears for Zanu-PF manifesto launch

13 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zanu-PF official's sentence quashed

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

Tenant publicly taunts HIV-positive landlady

13 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe urges unity among lithium miners

13 hrs ago | 84 Views

Critics slam Patriot Bill

13 hrs ago | 126 Views

ZPC appeal papers against Chivayo ruling in shambles

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

From baba to daddy; the epic transformation of our time

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Employee's right to fair wages

13 hrs ago | 261 Views

Stands-for-votes gimmicks must stop

13 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chamisa set to snub most incumbent MPs

13 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Old Gwanda Road project begins

13 hrs ago | 304 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days