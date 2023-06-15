Latest News Editor's Choice


Sudan condemns the raid of Zimbabwe's embassy and the ambassador's house

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the raid of Zimbabwe's embassy and the ambassador's house in the capital Khartoum by the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which is locked in a vicious war between the Sudanese army.

The RSF is no ordinary fighting force – they evolved from one of the most notorious militias in Africa; the Janjaweed, which committed genocide in Darfur.

An estimated 300 000 people were killed in the conflict between 2003 and 2008, while 2.5 million more were displaced, according to the United Nations.

The RSF fought on behalf of the Sudanese Army, until its outgrown influence and ambitions of its leader, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan, put the two sides in direct confrontation.

The armed conflict between rival factions of the Sudanese military began on 15 April 2023.

Source - newshawks
